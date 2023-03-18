 Matchbox Twenty Premiere First Song In Over A Decade ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ - Noise11.com
Matchbox Twenty

Matchbox Twenty (photo supplied Warner Music)

Matchbox Twenty Premiere First Song In Over A Decade ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2023

in News

Matchbox Twenty have revealed the first song of their next album. ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ is the first new music for Matchbox Twenty since the 2012 album ‘North’.

‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ previews the fifth Matchbox Twenty album ‘Where The Light Goes’, due in May.

Matchbox Twenty, Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook, will be hitting the road in North America this May for their 50+ date “Slow Dream Tour.”Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin on Tuesday, May 16 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and conclude on Sunday, August 6 at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Where the Light Goes track listing

1. “Friends” 4:46
2. “Wild Dog’s (Running In a Slow Dream)” 3:30
3. “Rebels” 3:44
4. “One Hit Love” 3:43
5. “Warm Blood” 3:48
6. “Queen of New York City” 3:32
7. “Where the Light Goes” 3:52
8. “Hang on Every Word” 4:08
9. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” 2:53
10. “I Know Better” 3:48
11. “No Other Love” (featuring Amanda Shires) 3:36
12. “Selling Faith” 3:18

Noise11.com

