Matchbox Twenty Premiere First Song In Over A Decade ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ - Noise11.com

Matchbox Twenty have revealed the first song of their next album. ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ is the first new music for Matchbox Twenty since the 2012 album ‘North’.

‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ previews the fifth Matchbox Twenty album ‘Where The Light Goes’, due in May.

Matchbox Twenty, Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook, will be hitting the road in North America this May for their 50+ date “Slow Dream Tour.”Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin on Tuesday, May 16 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and conclude on Sunday, August 6 at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Where the Light Goes track listing

1. “Friends” 4:46

2. “Wild Dog’s (Running In a Slow Dream)” 3:30

3. “Rebels” 3:44

4. “One Hit Love” 3:43

5. “Warm Blood” 3:48

6. “Queen of New York City” 3:32

7. “Where the Light Goes” 3:52

8. “Hang on Every Word” 4:08

9. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” 2:53

10. “I Know Better” 3:48

11. “No Other Love” (featuring Amanda Shires) 3:36

12. “Selling Faith” 3:18

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

