 Mattel To Release Another David Bowie Barbie - Noise11.com
David Bowie Barbie doll

Mattel To Release Another David Bowie Barbie

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2022

in News

Mattel will release a new David Bowie Barbie doll based around the Bowie ‘Life On Mars’ look.

The Bowie ‘Life On Mars’ Barbie marks the 50th anniversary of the Hunky Dory album with the Ziggy Stardust look at went into the Ziggy album.

According to Mattel,

“We’re starstruck by the way designer Linda Kyaw-Merschon and her team re-created this legendary moment in Bowie’s history. “It’s a tribute to Bowie – his outfit, his makeup, his features – to emulate his essence and make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie,” Linda says.

“This Barbie doll models an authentic replica of the bespoke powder-blue suit Bowie wore in the “Life on Mars?” music video, including a foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie, and platform shoes. Her hairstyle and bold blue eyeshadow are inspired by Bowie’s ‘70s glam era look”.

The Bowie Barbie will retail for $50. The doll is available now.

