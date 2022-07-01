Mattel To Release Another David Bowie Barbie - Noise11.com

Mattel will release a new David Bowie Barbie doll based around the Bowie ‘Life On Mars’ look.

The Bowie ‘Life On Mars’ Barbie marks the 50th anniversary of the Hunky Dory album with the Ziggy Stardust look at went into the Ziggy album.

According to Mattel,

“We’re starstruck by the way designer Linda Kyaw-Merschon and her team re-created this legendary moment in Bowie’s history. “It’s a tribute to Bowie – his outfit, his makeup, his features – to emulate his essence and make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie,” Linda says. “This Barbie doll models an authentic replica of the bespoke powder-blue suit Bowie wore in the “Life on Mars?” music video, including a foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie, and platform shoes. Her hairstyle and bold blue eyeshadow are inspired by Bowie’s ‘70s glam era look”.

The Bowie Barbie will retail for $50. The doll is available now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

