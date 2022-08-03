 Max Weinberg To Be Inducted Into The New Jersey Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Max Weinberg To Be Inducted Into The New Jersey Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2022

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

2022 will mark the 14th year of the event.

“New Jersey is never at a loss for heroes and role models for coming generations,” says Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the NJHOF. “We are honored to celebrate the lives and contributions of these notable New Jersey luminaries throughout the state, at our terminals and Parkway service areas, and next year at our Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream.”

Weinberg will receive his award for his services to Performing Arts. Comedian Chelsea Handler will also be inducted.

Max Weinberg met Bruce Springsteen in 1974. Vini ‘Mad Dog’ Lopez, Bruce’s drummer on ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ’ (1973) and ‘The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle’ (1974) had just left the band. Springsteen had placed an ad for a drummer in the Village Voice requesting “no junior Ginger Bakers”. Max was offered the job and featured on the next album ‘Born To Run’ (1975).

In 1993 Max was given the opportunity to create his own band The Max Weinberg 7 as the backing band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Weinberg somehow managed to tour with Bruce and keep his Conan job going right into 2009. At times on the 2009 Working on a Dream tour, Max’s son Jay subbed for his father on times when Max had Conan commitments.

Weinberg is about to head out on yet another world tour with Springsteen. US dates will begin 1 February 2023. Europe is on sale for dates from 28 April 2023.

