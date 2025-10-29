Maxïmo Park To Celebrate 20 Years of A Certain Trigger With 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

It’s been a long time coming, but UK alt-rock heavyweights Maxïmo Park are finally returning to Australian shores – and they’re bringing a milestone celebration with them. The Newcastle-upon-Tyne trio will perform a series of intimate headline shows across Australia in April 2026, marking the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album A Certain Trigger.

For the first time since 2009, Australian fans will get to experience Maxïmo Park’s electric mix of melody, wit, and high-octane energy up close. The anniversary tour will feature A Certain Trigger performed alongside highlights from the band’s extensive eight-album catalogue – a career-spanning set that promises to rekindle the spark that first set indie clubs ablaze two decades ago.

Released in 2005 on Warp Records, A Certain Trigger remains a defining record of the post-punk revival era. Propelled by breakout singles ‘Apply Some Pressure’, ‘Graffiti’, and ‘Going Missing’, the album catapulted Maxïmo Park from underground notoriety to the Mercury Prize shortlist, earning gold certification in the UK and acclaim for its sharp lyricism and emotional intelligence. Frontman Paul Smith quickly became known for his articulate storytelling and kinetic stage presence, often bounding across stages in sharp suits while delivering lines that blended romantic yearning with literary poise.

Formed in 2000, Maxïmo Park emerged from the same northern English scene that produced bands like The Futureheads and Field Music. Guitarist Duncan Lloyd, drummer Tom English, and Smith forged a sound that was both cerebral and immediate – intelligent pop hooks fused with the urgency of punk. The group’s name, inspired by Miami’s Máximo Gómez Park, hinted at their international aspirations long before they found themselves topping festival bills.

Following their landmark debut, the band continued to evolve through a series of ambitious releases. Their 2007 follow-up Our Earthly Pleasures, produced by Gil Norton (Pixies, Foo Fighters), delivered another set of sharp, anthemic rock songs, including the UK Top 10 hit Our Velocity. By 2009’s Quicken the Heart, produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds), Maxïmo Park had cemented themselves as one of Britain’s most consistent and creative guitar acts.

Through subsequent albums – The National Health (2012), Too Much Information (2014), Risk to Exist (2017), Nature Always Wins (2021), and 2024’s Stream of Life – Maxïmo Park continued to experiment, blending synth textures, political themes, and introspective songwriting while never losing the infectious energy that defined their early work.

Speaking about the anniversary tour, Paul Smith reflected on the band’s journey:

“Not many bands make it to a twentieth year together so we’re having a big celebration. Revisiting A Certain Trigger has been like entering a time machine – thrilling, but also a bit scary! Happily, the music has stood the test of time, and these shows will be a joyful experience for both us and our audience. We still feel the same exhilaration stepping onto the stage as we did in the beginning, and we can’t wait to make it back to Australia to celebrate with our friends there.”

The 2026 tour marks the band’s first visit to Australia in 17 years, having last performed here in 2009 in support of Quicken the Heart. Their return will see them take over intimate venues across Fremantle, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney – giving long-time fans a rare chance to experience their high-voltage live performance up close.

MAXÏMO PARK – 20th Anniversary Shows Australian Tour 2026

Thursday 23 April – Fremantle, Freo.Social

Saturday 25 April – Melbourne, 170 Russell (Early Show – doors 6:30pm)

Sunday 26 April – Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 29 April – Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 30 April – Sydney, Liberty Hall

General on sale: Friday 31 October, 9:00am local time

