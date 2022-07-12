Meek Mill Explains Defection From Jay-Z's Roc Nation - Noise11.com

Meek Mill has explained his decision to depart JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Management.

On Monday, editors at Billboard reported that the rapper was exiting his deal with the management company, whom he signed with back in 2012.

Later, Meek confirmed the news with a series of Twitter messages, where he claimed the decision was “mutual”. He also insisted he is still on good terms with Jay.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together,” he wrote. “I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga (sic).”

Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, went on to note that his relationship with Roc Nation shouldn’t be confused with his deal with Atlantic Records.

“And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov (JAY-Z) saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good (sic),” the 35-year-old continued.

Meek and Jay co-founded the non-profit organisation Reform Alliance, which focuses on prison reform in the U.S., in 2018. In addition, they launched Dream Chasers Records as a joint venture with Roc Nation the following year.

The star was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating parole but was released in April 2018 after serving five months.

