 Meg Washington Shares A Credit in Fisk - Noise11.com
Megan Washington. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Megan Washington. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Meg Washington Shares A Credit in Fisk

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2022

in News

Meg Washington’s name pops up in the end credits for episode one of season two on the ABC’s ‘Fisk’.

Meg is co-writer of the score for the new season with Daniel O’Brien and Joff Bush. Joff is the composer of the music from Bluey and Meg also has a Bluey connection. She voices the character of Calypso in the show.

The first episode of the second season also features Meg’s 2011 song ‘Holy Moses’. The song is used on the opening credits. ‘Holy Moses’ was originally on Meg’s EP ‘Insomnia’. She wrote the song with American songwriter Jarrad Kritzstein.

Meg and her husband Nick Waterman are currently working on a feature film based on Paul Kelly’s ‘How To Make Gravy’, funded by Screen Queensland.

