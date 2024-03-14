 Megan Thee Stallion Slapped With Instagram Warning - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on March 14, 2024

in News

Megan Thee Stallion received a content warning from Instagram over her flesh-baring tour promo.

Megan The Stallion announced her upcoming Hot Girl Summer Tour this week with a revealing Instagram post featuring herself in a skimpy, silver bikini.

Designed to look like a magazine cover, the image showed Megan lying on her stomach, with Brazilian-style bikini bottoms that showed off most of her rear.

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR,” Megan captioned the photo. “Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY

“I told you what cities today to get yall prepared! Check back in on thee 20th for official dates im so exciteddddd.”

But Instagram, notoriously cautious about nudity, quickly throttled the photo’s “reach”, delivering a content warning to let Megan know the post may limit all her posts being shown to non-followers.

“Your post could go against our Recommendation Guidelines,” the warning said. “This could impact your account’s reach.”

Seeing the funny side, Megan went on to share Instagram’s message with her fans, jokingly bemoaning the situation: “Nooo its just a lil cheek lol”.

