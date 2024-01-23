Melbourne Composer Robert J. Sedky Co-wrote Emmanuel Kelly ‘My Sky’ - Noise11.com

The co-write for a new song by Emmanuel Kelly song ‘My Sky’ goes to Melbourne composer Robert J. Sedky.

Robert is well known as a theatre and movie composer. He composed the score for the Melbourne Theatre Company production of ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest’, the score for ‘Beast’ and was winner of Best Australian Short Film for ‘Flickerfest’ (2017).

With ‘My Sky’ Robert tells Noise11.com, “I first saw Emmanuel on X Factor and something in my heart told me to contact him. By amazing luck, we connected and immediately hit it off. We loved writing together and we started My Sky before EK left for the USA. Years later, EK reached out to me and said that he’d had an idea as to how to finish the song. So we jumped back on it and My Sky was born.”

Emmanuel performed the song today (23 January) at the Australian Open.

Robert will join Emmanuel later this year for the Coldplay tour of Australia. Emmanuel will open for all shows.

Robert says, “I will be EK’s guitar player for the Coldplay tour in 2024 playing Melbourne, Sydney and New Zealand shows. He was chosen as support act”.

Robert is also currently working on a few independent Australian short films.

