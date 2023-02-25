Memorial For Renée Geyer To Be Held In Melbourne - Noise11.com

A Memorial for Renée Geyer will be held at the National Theatre, St Kilda in Melbourne on 4 April.

Renée’s memorial will include performances from Paul Kelly, Russell Morris, Ross Wilson, Deb Conway, Rebecca Barnard and Kevin Borich.

GETTING TICKETS

Tickets for Renée’s memorial service and musical celebration are available here: https://nationaltheatre.org.au/renee-geyer-memorial (NB: The ticket price offsets our costs.)

GETTING TO THE MEMORIAL

Her memorial will begin at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at National Theatre, 20 Carlisle Street (near Barkly), St Kilda. Please plan to arrive at the venue at least 15 minutes before 6.30 p.m.

CONDOLENCES/GUEST BOOK

To send condolences, or to sign the online guest book, go to:

https://m.facebook.com/100057651956734/

CHARITY: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Support Act: https://supportact.org.au/give-help/donate-now/

