Memphis May Fire And Blessthefall Return To Australia For 2026 Tour - Noise11.com

American metalcore powerhouses Memphis May Fire will make a triumphant return to Australia in April 2026, and this time they are not coming alone. Phoenix, Arizona heavyweights Blessthefall will join them for their first Australian shows in nine years, promising a massive double bill that spans more than two decades of modern heavy music.

For Memphis May Fire, this run follows a sold-out Australian tour that left more than 1,600 fans across the country on waiting lists. The band’s last visit was a reminder of the deep loyalty they have built in Australia since first breaking through in the late 2000s. With a new album cycle in motion and demand higher than ever, the band are making their way back sooner than expected, noting that the gap between tours after this one could be another five-year stretch.

Memphis May Fire formed in Denton, Texas in 2006 and quickly became one of the most compelling names in American metalcore. Early releases such as their debut EP and first full-length Sleepwalking showcased a band blending melody and aggression with Southern-bred grit. The arrival of vocalist Matty Mullins in 2008 marked a pivotal shift, setting the stage for a steady climb that would bring them to major festival stages and the top of the US charts.

Their fourth record Unconditional debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200, spotlighting the group at the forefront of the movement that also featured acts such as Bring Me The Horizon and Sleeping With Sirens. Each release has pushed the band’s evolution, from the theatrical stylings of Unconditional to the heavier and more direct approach of 2022’s Remade In Misery, and most recently the ambitious 2025 album Shapeshifter.

Over the years, the lineup solidified around guitarist Kellen McGregor, whose vision has anchored the band since the beginning, along with Mullins, bassist Cory Elder and drummer Jake Garland. Their career has included Vans Warped Tour stints, major US headline runs, international festival appearances, and collaborations with artists such as Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and AJ Channer from Fire From The Gods.

Blessthefall’s return has been long-awaited. Formed in Arizona in 2003, the band became a staple of post-hardcore and metalcore’s rise in the late 2000s and early 2010s, releasing fan-favourite albums including Witness and Hollow Bodies. Known for soaring melodies, punishing breakdowns and dramatic live performances, the group has played major US tours such as Warped Tour and shared stages worldwide with the genre’s biggest names.

Australian fans last saw them nine years ago, and this tour marks a long-overdue reunion. With both bands performing full-length headline sets, audiences can expect a night of high-intensity energy, deep-cut fan favourites and career-spanning heavy music history.

Memphis May Fire & Blessthefall April 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 24 April, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 25 April, Sydney, Manning Bar

Sunday 26 April, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Tuesday 28 April, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 29 April, Perth, Magnet House

Pre-sale opens Friday 14 November at 9.00am local time, with general public tickets on sale Monday 17 November at 9.00am local time.

Get tickets here

