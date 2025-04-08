 Metallica Hook Up With Red Cross To Promote Blood Drives - Noise11.com
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica Hook Up With Red Cross To Promote Blood Drives

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2025

in News

Metallica has linked up with the American Red Cross to promote blood drives on their upcoming tour.

The band announced that it will join the Red Cross to motivate fans to donate blood during several of their M72 World Tour stops this spring and summer.

Led by the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, fans can give blood in exchange for a limited-edition T-shirt prior to the group’s headlining stadium shows. Among the cities included in the initiative are Nashville, Arlington, Denver, Houston and Atlanta.

“The Red Cross is incredibly appreciative that Metallica is helping fuel the blood supply this summer,” said Darren Irby, an exec at the Red Cross.

“The band and their foundation are committed to making every tour stop a better place, and this selfless act of rallying fans to donate blood will leave a lifesaving legacy to so many communities.”

Fans will be able to donate while the M72 crew builds the stage the day before the performances.

Metallica is set to commence their US tour with a show in Las Vegas at Sick New World on 12 April, before their stadium trek across the country.

Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Ice Nine Kills and Limp Bizkit are among the band’s opening acts.

music-news.com

