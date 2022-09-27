 Metallica To Perform Tribute For People Who Gave Them Their First Break - Noise11.com
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica To Perform Tribute For People Who Gave Them Their First Break

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2022

in News

Metallica are to play a special concert to pay tribute to the couple who signed them.

Metallica will perform at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6th to honour Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha Zazula.

Metallica said in a statement: “Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour.

“With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all … we would not be where we are today without the two of them.

“Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

“We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce.

“Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories.”

Metallica will donate some of the money from the show to MusiCares, a charity that provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community, in the couple’s names.

Metallica released their first two studio albums, ‘Kill ‘Em All’ in 1983 and ‘Ride The Lightning’ in 1984, with Megaforce Records. But the group later signed a deal with Elektra.

Jonny died of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare neuropathic disorder, in February aged 69, just over a year after Marsha died of cancer in January 2021.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Introducing Doctor Jimmy Barnes

Jimmy Barnes is now Doctor Jimmy Barnes. Jimmy has received a honorary doctorate from the University of South Australia.

3 mins ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Gets A Go In Gorillaz

Stevie Nicks demanded she be made into an "honorary Gorilla" if she was to feature on their album 'Cracker Island'.

16 hours ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Pens Letter to Vlad Pootin

Following his open letter to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, Roger Waters has now written to Vlad Pootin asking the Russian President to withdraw from Ukraine.

1 day ago
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Nancy Wilson of Heart Releases Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins ‘Amigo Amiga’

Nancy Wilson of Heart has paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins with a touching tribute song ‘Amigo Amiga’.

1 day ago
Judi Kenneally Spirt of Place artwork
Judi Kenneally Raises Over $8000 of $20k Target For Goanna Legal Fees

Graphic Designer Judi Kenneally has quickly raised over $8000 of a $20000 target to go towards legal fees for her copyright dispute with Goanna’s Shane Howard.

1 day ago
George Michael, photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
New George Michael ‘Older’ Remixes

George Michael’s 'Older' album tracks have been given the electronic treatment.

2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

Red Hot Chili Peppers new song ‘Eddie’ is a tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

2 days ago