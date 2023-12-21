Michael Bublé Opens Up About Son's Cancer Journey - Noise11.com

Michael Bublé has opened up about how his son’s cancer diagnosis caused his attitude towards life to change drastically.

During Thursday’s episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, hosted by Steven Bartlett, Michael opened up about his son Noah being diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

“My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world and pulled the curtain from over my eyes,” Bublé admitted.

Noah was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare type of liver cancer, at the age of three, and underwent rigorous treatment before going into remission a year later.

Speaking about his attitude towards life, Michael informed Bartlett, “I don’t think that I had context, and that was the sledgehammer to my reality.”

He added, “I will never be carefree again in my life, and that is okay. It is a privilege for me to exist.”

Bublé has previously spoken about how his son’s cancer forced him to lose his “alter ego”.

He revealed to Bartlett, “When it actually happened, I was going through, I think, a crisis… I don’t think I had my priorities straight… There was no time to process it.”

During the various trips to the children’s hospital, Bublé made a promise to himself.

“If we get out of this… I am living a different life. A better life,” he recalled telling himself. “And I did… I want to be kinder, I want to be more empathetic. I never want to allow that ego and false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am.”

Noah is now 10 years old and “doing great”.

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato share three other children; Elias, seven, Vida, five, and Cielo, 16 months.

