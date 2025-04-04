 Michael Bublé Slams Trumps Attitude Towards Canada - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Bublé Slams Trumps Attitude Towards Canada

by Music-News.com on April 4, 2025

in News

Michael Bublé has made a passionate speech amid Trump’s tariff plans for Canada, declaring that the country is “not for sale”.

Bublé spoke from the heart about his home country while presenting the Juno Awards, Canada’s biggest music awards show.

“I’m a hometown kid who never left,” he said. “And as I stand here and I look out at my fellow artists in a sold-out arena with millions watching at home, I’m proud to be Canadian,” before adding, “I’m proud that when they go low, we go high.”

Bublé continued: “Bottom line, we love this country. We love it, and when you love something, you show up for it. And we always will. We will because we’re formidable, because we’re fearless, because we don’t just acknowledge our differences – we embrace them. Because they don’t just make us stronger; they make us a hell of a lot more interesting.

“Folks, we are one of a kind. We are beautiful. We are the greatest nation on earth! And we are not for sale!”

Trump has imposed various tariffs on Canadian exports since he retook office in January, prompting fears of a trade war between the nations. He has also claimed he could annex Canada to become the 51st state of America.

