Michael Gudinski Ego Documentary Soundtrack Revealed - Noise11.com

The soundtrack to ‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ will be released on 11 August.
The 3 disc album will feature 44 tracks from 33 acts from the last five decades including Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, Archie Roach, Hunters & Collectors through to Vance Joy, Bliss N Eso, Gordi and DMA’S.
The documentary will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival on 10 August 2023.
Disc One
Models – I Hear Motion
Daddy Cool – Come Back Again
Matt Taylor – I Remember When I Was Young
Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs – Most People I Know (Think That I’m Crazy) – Live from Sunbury
Madder Lake – 12lb Toothbrush
Skyhooks – Living in the 70’s
Skyhooks – Love’s Not Good Enough
Skyhooks – Horror Movie
Skyhooks – Ego (Is Not A Dirty Word)
Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – Hit & Run
The Swingers – Counting The Beat
The Sports – Who Listens To The Radio
The Angels – Take A Long Line (Live)
Hunters & Collectors – The Slab
Hunters & Collectors – Throw Your Arms Around Me
Disc Two
Hunters & Collectors- Talking To A Stranger
Paul Kelly – From St Kilda To Kings Cross
Stars – Last Of The Riverboats
Jimmy Barnes – I’d Die To Be With You Tonight
Jimmy Barnes – No Second Prize
Leonardo’s Bride – Even When I’m Sleeping
Machinations – Pressure Sway
Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion
Kylie Minogue – I Should Be So Lucky
Archie Roach – Took The Children Away
Yothu Yindi – Treaty (Radio Mix)
Deborah Conway – It’s Only The Beginning
Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
Peter Andre – Mysterious Girl
Disc Three
Cold Chisel – My Turn To Cry
Renee Geyer – Heading In The Right Direction (Live)
Bliss n Eso – Addicted
Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition
Youth Group – Forever Young
Vance Joy – Riptide
Ed Sheeran – The A Team
Ben Lee – We’re All In This Together
DMA’S – The Glow
The Church – Under The Milky Way
Gordi – Extraordinary Life
Yothu Yindi – Djapana (Sunset Dreaming) (Radio Mix)
Hunters & Collectors – Do You See What I See?
Hunters & Collectors – Say Goodbye
