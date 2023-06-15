Michael Gudinski Ego Documentary Soundtrack Revealed - Noise11.com

The soundtrack to ‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ will be released on 11 August.

The 3 disc album will feature 44 tracks from 33 acts from the last five decades including Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, Archie Roach, Hunters & Collectors through to Vance Joy, Bliss N Eso, Gordi and DMA’S.

The documentary will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival on 10 August 2023.

Disc One

Models – I Hear Motion

Daddy Cool – Come Back Again

Matt Taylor – I Remember When I Was Young

Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs – Most People I Know (Think That I’m Crazy) – Live from Sunbury

Madder Lake – 12lb Toothbrush

Skyhooks – Living in the 70’s

Skyhooks – Love’s Not Good Enough

Skyhooks – Horror Movie

Skyhooks – Ego (Is Not A Dirty Word)

Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – Hit & Run

The Swingers – Counting The Beat

The Sports – Who Listens To The Radio

The Angels – Take A Long Line (Live)

Hunters & Collectors – The Slab

Hunters & Collectors – Throw Your Arms Around Me

Disc Two

Hunters & Collectors- Talking To A Stranger

Paul Kelly – From St Kilda To Kings Cross

Stars – Last Of The Riverboats

Jimmy Barnes – I’d Die To Be With You Tonight

Jimmy Barnes – No Second Prize

Leonardo’s Bride – Even When I’m Sleeping

Machinations – Pressure Sway

Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion

Kylie Minogue – I Should Be So Lucky

Archie Roach – Took The Children Away

Yothu Yindi – Treaty (Radio Mix)

Deborah Conway – It’s Only The Beginning

Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains

Peter Andre – Mysterious Girl

Disc Three

Cold Chisel – My Turn To Cry

Renee Geyer – Heading In The Right Direction (Live)

Bliss n Eso – Addicted

Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head

The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition

Youth Group – Forever Young

Vance Joy – Riptide

Ed Sheeran – The A Team

Ben Lee – We’re All In This Together

DMA’S – The Glow

The Church – Under The Milky Way

Gordi – Extraordinary Life

Yothu Yindi – Djapana (Sunset Dreaming) (Radio Mix)

Hunters & Collectors – Do You See What I See?

Hunters & Collectors – Say Goodbye

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

