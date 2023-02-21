Michael Paynter Has A Supergroup Called Satellite Train - Noise11.com

Michael Paynter, who since 2011 has been doing time with Icehouse, has been brewing a supergroup on the side.

Satellite Train is Michael Paynter of Icehouse, John Watson of James Reyne, John McCall of The Black Sorrows, Randy Jacobs of Paul Kelly, Shane O’Mara of Paul Kelly, Pasquale Monea of Stephen Cummings, Jamie Muhoberac of John Mayer and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction.

The music is coming through on the sly at the moment but do check them out at https://satellitetrainband.com/band

