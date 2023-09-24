 Micky Dolenz “Monkees” Around With The Music R.E.M. - Noise11.com
The Monkees with Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz perform at the Palais in St Kilda as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Wednesday 7 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Micky Dolenz The Monkees. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2023

News

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees will release a four track EP of R.E.M. covers in November.

‘Dolenz Sings R.E.M.’, coming 3 November, was produced by Christian Nesmith, the son of Michael Nesmith of The Monkees, who passed away in 2021 at age 78.

The four R.E.M. tracks are:

Radio Free Europe (originally a non-album single in 1981)
Shiny Happy People (from Out of Time, 1991)
Man On The Moon (from Automatic For The People, 1982)
Leaving New York (from Around The Sun, 2004)

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe is a big fan of Dolenz’s R.E.M. covers. Michael says, “These songs are absolutely incredible,” said Michael. “Micky Dolenz covering R.E.M. Monkees style, I have died and gone to heaven. This is really something. ”

Dolenz is the sole surviving member of The Monkees. Peter Tork died in 2019. Davy Jones died in 2012.

