Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead - Noise11.com

Migos star Takeoff has reportedly been killed.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ claimed that the rapper – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot in the head or neck during an incident in Houston, Texas at around 2.30 am. He was aged 28.

According to law enforcement sources, Takeoff and his bandmate/uncle Quavo were playing dice near a bowling alley when an “altercation broke out”.

An image posted online shows Quavo, also known as Quavious Keyate Marshall, in an orange T-shirt and attempting to move Takeoff and seek help.

The Georgia native was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police officials have confirmed that two other people suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital. Quavo is believed to be fine.

Officers won’t be releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

Migos, also featuring Quavo’s cousin Offset, rose to fame with their debut single Versace in 2013.

