Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park Has A Solo Song In Scream VI - Noise11.com

Scream VI

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park Has A Solo Song In Scream VI

February 13, 2023

in News

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has a solo song in ‘Scream VI’.

Shinoda revealed that he has recently started writing music for himself again and one of his tracks will be on the soundtrack for the upcoming horror movie.

In an interview with KROQ, he said: “Up until this year, I’ve been doing a lot of writing and producing for other people. And I recently kind of got the bug to do it for myself again. I do have a new song that’s gonna be in the movie ‘Scream’. What happened is they had reached out about: ‘Will you help us with music for the movie?’ And in the conversation I played them something and they were like, ‘Oh my god, can we use that?’

“I didn’t plan it – I would never have been like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna put out this big Linkin Park thing and I wanna put my song out right on top of it!’ That’s not good planning for me.

“But it’s great planning for Linkin Park fans, because there’s just more music – so I’ve got stuff I’ve produced that are other people’s songs, I’ve got my own song, and then we’ve got the Linkin Park stuff. And that’s not even everything we’re gonna be doing around this for Linkin Park fans. So it’s a great time to be a Linkin Park fan!”

music-news.com

