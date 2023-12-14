 Miley Cyrus In Talks For A Vegas Residency - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus In Talks For A Vegas Residency

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2023

in News

Miley Cyrus has restarted talks for a Las Vegas residency.

Cyrus recently announced that she was not planning to tour any time soon but is now said to have restarted negotiations to follow in the footsteps of Adele, Britney Spears, and Celine Dion with a residency concert in Sin City after a “higher offer” was made.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre Column: “Miley has been in talks about making her Sin City debut for quite some time. She initially declined an offer from MGM but while she hates life on the road, she still loves being on stage. Talks resumed recently after a higher offer was put on the table.”

If Miley accepts the offer, she will be taking over from U2 at the Sphere but the insider went on to add that the main problem is that because bosses paid the ‘With Or Without You’ rockers a reported £800,000 per show, artists are now “digging their heels in” in the hopes of getting a high fee.

She added: “One of the problems bosses have is that because they paid so much for U2, other artists have taken notice and are digging their heels in when it comes to their fees.”

Miley started touring at the age of just 14 when she embarked on the ‘Best of Both Worlds Tour’ – in which she starred as both herself and her Disney Channel alter-ego Hannah Montana – and went on to stage a string of further tours over the years.

But after performing a small set of dates for the ‘Attention Tour’ in 2022, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer – who has not performed in the UK in almost a decade – explained that while she feels “more connected” to fans than ever, life on the road is not what is “best” for her at this point in time.

She wrote on Instagram: “For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win we win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.

“Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades.

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.

“These looks I’ve been turning don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
2013 Beyonce Track Grown Woman Streams Finally

Beyonce's ‘Grown Woman’ has arrived on streaming platforms for the first time.

16 hours ago
Alicia Keys, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Alicia Keys Performs At London Train Station

Alicia Keys performed a series of songs while at a train station in London.

3 days ago
Dan Sultan at Age Music Vic Awards 2014 photo Ros OGorman
Watch Dan Sultan Perform At Red Rocks

On August 27, 2023 Australia’s Dan Sultan shared the stage at iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks at the invitation of Vance Joy.

December 8, 2023
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins To Mark 20 Years Of The Sound of White With Concert Performances in 2024

Missy Higgins will perform her debut ‘The Sound of White’ in 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the album.

December 8, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Named Time Person of the Year

Taylor Swift is the Time Person of the Year, beating out Vladamir Putin, King Charles, President Xi Jinping and Barbie.

December 7, 2023
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins and Introduce Josh Freese To Melbourne #REVIEW

Dave Grohl said he had lost count of the number of times Foo Fighters have toured Australia “10, 20, 100”. The answer is actually 13. Foo Fighters first toured Australia on the Summersault Festival in 1995. They were back in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2018 and for that one-off show in Geelong in 2022. The early tours were mainly club shows. The biggest they got in those first 10 years (outside festivals) was a Festival Hall show in Melbourne. The first arena show was in 2005 and for the past 10 years it has been stadiums.

December 6, 2023
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Add Third and Fourth Stadium Shows For Melbourne

Demand for Coldplay tickets was so strong today that Live Nation have added third and fourth shows for Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

November 29, 2023