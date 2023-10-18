Millie Millgate Joins Creative Australia As Director - Noise11.com

One of Australia’s most respected music industry executives Millie Millgate has been appointed to a Director position with Creative Australia.

Since 2009, Millie was been Executive Producer of Sounds Australia driving opportunities for Australian artists internationally. She is also on the Board of Directors of Support Act.

In a statement, Adrian Collette, CEO of Creative Australia said, “Millie is a well-known and highly respected figure in the Australian contemporary music industry. She joins us from Sounds Australia, where she has managed the presentation of over 2200 Australian artists on global show stages since 2009, covering 86 different international events, in 75 cities, across 26 countries.

“As the chair of the Music Australia Council, I am excited for the future of Australian contemporary music. I have no doubt that Millie’s appointment, together with the exceptional skills and experience of the Music Australia Council, will create a bright future for artists and the music industry in Australia.”

Millie Millgate said, “Music Australia is a once in a generation opportunity and I am truly honoured, excited, and ready to embrace the challenges and lead the change required to shape and grow a flourishing and sustainable industry. Success will take an enormous team effort and I am looking forward to working with the team at Creative Australia, the terrific Music Australia Council, trusted and valued colleagues across our vibrant sector, and all levels and portfolios of government. Let’s go!”

Music Australia is being established to support and promote the Australian contemporary music industry to increase discoverability and develop markets and audiences. It will invest to stimulate a vibrant and sustainable music industry ecosystem in which artists can thrive.

Millie Millgate leaves Sounds Australia with notable achievements in promoting Australian music globally and supporting thousands of artists build their careers internationally.

In her new role as Director, Music Australia, Ms Millgate will lead impactful change for investment, policy, and artistic development to fuel the growth of the Australian contemporary music industry.

Creative Australia looks forward to Millie joining the team on Monday 20 November 2023.

