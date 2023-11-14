Missy Higgins Replaces Belinda Carlisle For One Electric Day - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins has been confirmed to replace Belinda Carlisle at this weekend’s One Electric Day festival at Werribee Park near Melbourne.

Belinda was to perform for One Electric Day with Icehouse, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, Mark Seymour and Boom Crash Opera this Sunday but had to postpone her Australia visit last week to undergo emergency surgery.

In a statement Belinda said, “As you know I was meant to be going to Australia for a tour that has been postponed three times. I had an accident and I damaged my knee and I have to have emergency surgery tomorrow. This is going to prevent me from coming to Australia this time. I’m really embarrassed. I hope it will be rescheduled for 2024 if you’ll have me. I wasn’t expecting this at all. It is just bad luck”.

That tour has been rescheduled for September and October 2024.

Missy Higgins performed for Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer on the Paul Kelly tour of early 2023.

One Electric Day is a sold-out event this week.

Belinda Carlisle’s rescheduled dates are:

Wednesday 18 Sept / Perth, The Astor

Friday 20 Sept / Melbourne, The Palais

Saturday 21 Sept / Melbourne, The Palais

Tuesday 24 Sept / Newcastle, Civic – TBC

Friday 27 Sept / Thirroul, Anita’s

Sunday 29 Sept / Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday 30 Sept / Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 3 Oct / Gold Coast, Twin Towns

Saturday 5 Oct / Brisbane. The Tivoli

Sunday 6 Oct / Brisbane, The Tivoli

