Belinda Carlisle Postpones Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Belinda Carlisle has postponed her Australian tour again to have emergency surgery.

In a statement Belinda said, “This is a video I did not want to make. As you know I was meant to be going to Australia next week for a tour that has been postponed three times. I had an accident and I damaged my knee and I have to have emergency surgery tomorrow. This is going to prevent me from coming to Australia this time. I’m really embarrassed. I hope it will be rescheduled for 2024 if you’ll have me. I wasn’t expecting this at all. It is just bad luck”.

Belinda’s new dates will be September and October 2024.

Belinda had an Australian tour planned and was also due to play on One Electric Day with Icehouse, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, Mark Seymour and Boom Crash Opera on November 19 at Werribee Park near Melbourne.

A replacement for Belinda on One Electric Day will be announced soon.

Hello All,

By now all of you will have heard that I have to reschedule my #Australia Decades tour back to September/October 2024. Again I am so sorry for this last minute enforced change of plan and I really look forward to seeing your smiling faces next year. Sending love

The new tour dates are below and all tickets will remain valid but please contact your point of sale if you have any queries. We are moving the Crown date in Melbourne to the Palais and adding a second show at the Tivoli in Brisbane. More detailed information will follow shortly:

Wednesday 18 Sept / Perth, The Astor

Friday 20 Sept / Melbourne, The Palais

Saturday 21 Sept / Melbourne, The Palais

Tuesday 24 Sept / Newcastle, Civic – TBC

Friday 27 Sept / Thirroul, Anita’s

Sunday 29 Sept / Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday 30 Sept / Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 3 Oct / Gold Coast, Twin Towns

Saturday 5 Oct / Brisbane. The Tivoli

Sunday 6 Oct / Brisbane, The Tivoli

