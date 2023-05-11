One Electric Day Sells Out In One Electric Morning - Noise11.com

The One Electric Day music festival at Werribee Park for November has sold out in one electric morning.

One Electric Day 2023 features Icehouse, Jon Stevens, Belinda Carlisle, Daryl Braithwaite, Mark Seymour and Boom Crash Opera.

One Electric Day promoter Duane McDonald is also behind Red Hot Summer and Legends on the Lawn.

The final Red Hot Summer season officially finished up this weekend in Cairns with Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley but the line-up will regroup for Legends on the Lawn May 20 in Cairns.

Jimmy Barnes will headline a second Legends on the Lawn at Sandstone Point, Queensland on 5 August. That line-up is Jimmy with The Living End, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Baby Animals, Richard Clapton and Boom Crash Opera.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

