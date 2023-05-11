 One Electric Day Sells Out In One Electric Morning - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

One Electric Day Sells Out In One Electric Morning

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The One Electric Day music festival at Werribee Park for November has sold out in one electric morning.

One Electric Day 2023 features Icehouse, Jon Stevens, Belinda Carlisle, Daryl Braithwaite, Mark Seymour and Boom Crash Opera.

One Electric Day promoter Duane McDonald is also behind Red Hot Summer and Legends on the Lawn.

The final Red Hot Summer season officially finished up this weekend in Cairns with Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley but the line-up will regroup for Legends on the Lawn May 20 in Cairns.

Jimmy Barnes will headline a second Legends on the Lawn at Sandstone Point, Queensland on 5 August. That line-up is Jimmy with The Living End, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Baby Animals, Richard Clapton and Boom Crash Opera.

