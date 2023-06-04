 Belinda Carlisle Says The Go-Go's Are Done - Noise11.com
Belinda Carlisle Says The Go-Go’s Are Done

by Music-News.com on June 4, 2023

in News

Belinda Carlisle has insisted The Go-Gos are “done”.

Carlisle was the lead singer of The Go-Go’s before going on to achieve a string of hits in her own right in the 1980s and Belinda says the group are finished, having gone out on top with a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

She told Variety: “It’s done. It has to be done at some point, you know. I think bands can go on too long, and without naming names, there are a few. And singers as well. I always tell my manager, ‘I hope you’re gonna tell me when it’s time.’ I don’t think that he’s gonna have to, because I probably will have pretty much felt like it’s time for me. I think I have a good sense of that. But, I mean, we did it all. I think that the Rock Hall induction was a really wonderful way to cement the legacy of the band. There’s something to be said for leaving at the top.”

Belinda – who recently made a comeback with her EP ‘Kismet’, more than five years after she last released an album – also revealed she would love to collaborate with Brandi Carlisle as they both think it is hilarious that people confuse them for each other.

She said: “I think she’s great. We both had a big laugh meeting each other, because people confuse both of us — I mean, all the time, still. Which is probably annoying to her and annoying to me at times, too, and funny at times as well. But I’m a huge fan of hers. And I would love it; if something appropriate came up, I would be totally into it.”

Belinda Carlisle will perform in Australia for One Electric Day.

One Electric Day 2023 features Icehouse, Jon Stevens, Belinda Carlisle, Daryl Braithwaite, Mark Seymour and Boom Crash Opera.

One Electric Day promoter Duane McDonald is also behind Red Hot Summer and Legends on the Lawn.

music-news.com

