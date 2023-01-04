Moby Popped Out A New Album On New Year’s Day - Noise11.com

Moby released his new album ‘ambient23’ on New Year’s Day with little fanfare. Simply a social media post.

“ambient23: 2 and 1/2 hours of analog ambient music. Made to battle anxiety(my own, and hopefully yours, too…),” Moby posted.

Moby also paid credit to his Ambient heroes like Brian Eno, Martyn Ware and Jean-Michel Jarre.

‘Ambient 23’ follows Moby’s ‘Reprise’ released in May 2021. That album was a re-recording of his biggest songs done classical style with an orchestra.

