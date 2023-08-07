 Morrissey To Tour Australia In December - Noise11.com
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Morrissey To Tour Australia In December

by Paul Cashmere on August 8, 2023

in News

Morrissey will be back touring Australia in December 2023.

Morrissey last toured Australia in 2016.

Morrissey setlist Melbourne, 2016

Suedehead
Alma Matters
Speedway
Ganglord
How Soon Is Now?
Kiss Me a Lot
I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris
Istanbul
World Peace Is None of Your Business
Jack the Ripper
I Will See You in Far-Off Places
All You Need Is Me
Ouija Board, Ouija Board
The Bullfighter Dies
It’s Hard to Walk Tall When You’re Small
The World Is Full of Crashing Bores
Everyday Is Like Sunday
You’re the One for Me, Fatty
You Have Killed Me
Meat Is Murder

Encore:
What She Said

40 YEARS OF MORRISSEY
Friday 1 December, Perth Concert Hall
Monday 4 December Melbourne Palais Theatre
Tuesday 5 December, Melbourne Palais Theatre
Friday 8 December Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall
Sunday 10 December, Sydney State Theatre
Monday 11 December, Sydney State Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM (LOCAL TIME), FRIDAY 11 AUGUST
Pre-sale starts 9am (local time) on Thursday 10 August until 8am (local time) on Friday August 11

