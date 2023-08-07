Morrissey To Tour Australia In December - Noise11.com

Morrissey will be back touring Australia in December 2023.

Morrissey last toured Australia in 2016.

Morrissey setlist Melbourne, 2016

Suedehead

Alma Matters

Speedway

Ganglord

How Soon Is Now?

Kiss Me a Lot

I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris

Istanbul

World Peace Is None of Your Business

Jack the Ripper

I Will See You in Far-Off Places

All You Need Is Me

Ouija Board, Ouija Board

The Bullfighter Dies

It’s Hard to Walk Tall When You’re Small

The World Is Full of Crashing Bores

Everyday Is Like Sunday

You’re the One for Me, Fatty

You Have Killed Me

Meat Is Murder

Encore:

What She Said

40 YEARS OF MORRISSEY

Friday 1 December, Perth Concert Hall

Monday 4 December Melbourne Palais Theatre

Tuesday 5 December, Melbourne Palais Theatre

Friday 8 December Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 10 December, Sydney State Theatre

Monday 11 December, Sydney State Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM (LOCAL TIME), FRIDAY 11 AUGUST

Pre-sale starts 9am (local time) on Thursday 10 August until 8am (local time) on Friday August 11

