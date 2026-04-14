Mortiis & Nytt Land Announce Southern Ritual Tour Australia 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Mortiis and Nytt Land will bring the Southern Ritual Tour to Australia in November 2026, with Mortiis and Nytt Land confirmed as dual headliners alongside special guest TiR, presented by Hardline Media.

by Paul Cashmere

Mortiis and Nytt Land will unite for a rare co-headline Australian tour under the banner Southern Ritual in November 2026, presented by Hardline Media. The run will bring the Norwegian dark electronic pioneer Mortiis and Siberian folk collective Nytt Land together for four shows across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, with special guest TiR from Türkiye completing the bill. The tour marks Mortiis’ first Australian performances with a full band lineup, while Nytt Land will make their Australian debut.

The Southern Ritual Tour brings together two artists from contrasting but spiritually aligned corners of underground music, where Nordic ambient synthesis meets Siberian ritual folk traditions. For Australian audiences, the significance lies in the convergence of two internationally respected live acts known for immersive, theatrical presentation.

Mortiis expands his long-running project beyond his earlier solo appearances in Australia, while Nytt Land enters the market for the first time with a reputation built on traditional instrumentation, throat singing and myth-driven composition.

Mortiis, originally Håvard Ellefsen, first emerged from Norway’s early black metal scene as the bass player for Emperor before launching his solo project in 1993. Across more than three decades, he has moved through distinct creative phases, from early dungeon synth works through industrial and gothic rock directions. The tour is expected to draw from his broader catalogue, including material associated with The Smell Of Rain era and later dystopian compositions.

Nytt Land, formed in 2013 by Anatoly and Natalya Pakhalenko in Siberia, has built its identity on a blend of Nordic folk traditions, Old Norse language lyrics and ancient instrumentation including kantele and talharpa. Their live reputation has grown across Europe through festival appearances and international touring, with releases such as Ritual establishing their position within the modern ritual folk movement.

Special guest TiR, led by Turkish multi-instrumentalist Oytun Bektas, brings a more introspective dungeon synth and folk-infused cinematic style to the bill. Together, the three acts position the Southern Ritual Tour as a cross-cultural presentation of ambient, folk and experimental heavy music aesthetics.

Mortiis’ career has been defined by constant reinvention. After leaving Emperor in the early 1990s, he pioneered a form of synthesiser-driven dark ambient music that later became foundational to the dungeon synth genre. Albums such as Født Til Å Herske and Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør established his early identity, while later works such as The Grudge introduced industrial and metallic elements. His evolving eras have reflected broader shifts in underground European heavy music, where visual identity and conceptual world-building became as important as composition.

Nytt Land represents a newer wave of Nordic-influenced ritual music that gained global traction in the 2010s alongside artists inspired by Viking-age history and Norse mythology. Their use of Old Norse language and reconstructed instrumentation aligns them with a wider revival of historically themed ambient folk, a movement that has found growing audiences beyond traditional metal communities.

The pairing of Mortiis and Nytt Land highlights a continuing industry trend where genre boundaries dissolve in favour of experiential live performance. Increasingly, artists operating in ambient, folk and metal-adjacent spaces are finding shared audiences through cinematic presentation and thematic storytelling rather than conventional genre classification.

While the tour is positioned as a landmark event for fans of ritual and atmospheric music, the appeal of such crossover bills is often debated within niche communities. Longtime followers of Mortiis frequently divide over his stylistic shifts across eras, from early synth minimalism to industrial and rock-based phases. Similarly, Nytt Land’s modern studio clarity has sparked discussion among purists who prefer raw field-recorded folk traditions over contemporary production approaches.

Despite these differing perspectives, both projects have maintained consistent international followings and strong live reputations. Their shared emphasis on mythology, historical themes and immersive performance continues to resonate with audiences seeking alternatives to mainstream touring circuits. The inclusion of TiR further broadens the cultural framing, reinforcing the tour’s positioning as a curated thematic experience rather than a conventional concert package.

The Southern Ritual Tour arrives in late November 2026, with four Australian dates scheduled. Early bird tickets go on sale 16 April 2026 at 11am AEST, with general release following on 21 April at 10am AEST via Hardline Media. Given the rarity of both Mortiis’ full band performances in Australia and Nytt Land’s debut appearances, demand is expected to be strong across all markets.

Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 19 Nov 2026, Sydney, Factory Floor

Friday, 20 Nov 2026, Brisbane, Crowbar

Saturday, 21 Nov 2026, Melbourne, Croxton

Sunday, 22 Nov 2026, Adelaide, Ed Castle

Tickets

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