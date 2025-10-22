Mullum Roots Returns Bigger For 2026, First Artists Announced For July Long Weekend - Noise11.com

After selling out its debut in 2025, Mullum Roots Festival will return even bigger and more ambitious on July 11 and 12, 2026, with an expanded footprint across the village and a first wave of artists that mixes contemporary favourites with homegrown legends.

Organisers say the 2026 festival will add an extra venue, doubling seating capacity and creating more pockets for discovery across Mullumbimby’s leafy streets, cafes and community halls, promising the kind of close, communal atmosphere that made the inaugural event a hit. The two day celebration will again lean into roots, blues, country and alt-pop, reflecting the eclectic tastes of the Northern Rivers.

Leading the initial bill is double platinum selling Alex Lloyd, whose shimmering pop ballads and late 90s breakthrough have made him an enduring presence on Australian radio and festival stages, as well as ARIA winners Busby Marou, the Queensland duo whose warm harmonies and acoustic songwriting have become festival favourites around the country. Also confirmed are Mama Kin Spender, the collaborative project of Mama Kin and Tommy Spender whose live shows fuse soulful vocals with gritty, intimate arrangements.

The announcement deliberately reaches back through Australia’s musical history, with The Fauves among the first names revealed, bringing their sharp, satirical 80s and 90s alt-rock sensibility to Mullumbimby, and Dave Graney, a singular figure in Australian music whose caustic wit and theatrical rock have influenced generations of performers. Marcia Howard, known for her time with the iconic Goanna and a distinguished solo career, will add a rootsy, folk-tinged voice to the line up, while Lucie Thorne is set to bring her distinctive songwriting and vocal craft to the village stages.

Country and blues appear strongly in this opening drop, with Bill Chambers, whose hillbilly and outlaw country stylings have deep roots in Australia’s rural music traditions, and Jo Jo Smith, a beloved local blues singer often described as Mullum’s own blues lady, both confirmed. Festival organisers emphasise the community link, saying the programming reflects Mullumbimby’s love of artists who prize songcraft and live connection over spectacle.

“This first artist announcement is about balance,” the festival team said, “we wanted names that speak to Mullumbimby’s spirit, artists who can hold a room and artists who lift it, established names and those building something new.”

Tickets are now on sale, and organisers warn that availability is limited, echoing last year’s quick sell out. Stone & Wood returns as proud sponsor of Mullum Roots, supporting live music and local artists in the community, and organisers have promised further artist announcements in the lead up to the July event.

Mullum Roots has quickly positioned itself as a boutique festival with an emphasis on quality programming, community engagement and a relaxed regional setting, similar in spirit to long-running gatherings in Byron Bay and the hinterland, but with its own distinct Mullumbimby flavour. For music fans seeking intimate performances from recognised names and emerging talents in one of the Northern Rivers’ most picturesque towns, this edition looks set to match or exceed the warm reception of 2025.

Full details on ticketing, artist additions and the program will be released by the festival in the coming months, with organisers encouraging early purchase for those planning to join the July 11 and 12, 2026 weekend.

