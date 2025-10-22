 Mullum Roots Returns Bigger For 2026, First Artists Announced For July Long Weekend - Noise11.com
Mullumbimby Village Festival Crowd With Sunset Behind Stage

2026 Mullum Roots Festival

Mullum Roots Returns Bigger For 2026, First Artists Announced For July Long Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on October 23, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

After selling out its debut in 2025, Mullum Roots Festival will return even bigger and more ambitious on July 11 and 12, 2026, with an expanded footprint across the village and a first wave of artists that mixes contemporary favourites with homegrown legends.

Organisers say the 2026 festival will add an extra venue, doubling seating capacity and creating more pockets for discovery across Mullumbimby’s leafy streets, cafes and community halls, promising the kind of close, communal atmosphere that made the inaugural event a hit. The two day celebration will again lean into roots, blues, country and alt-pop, reflecting the eclectic tastes of the Northern Rivers.

Leading the initial bill is double platinum selling Alex Lloyd, whose shimmering pop ballads and late 90s breakthrough have made him an enduring presence on Australian radio and festival stages, as well as ARIA winners Busby Marou, the Queensland duo whose warm harmonies and acoustic songwriting have become festival favourites around the country. Also confirmed are Mama Kin Spender, the collaborative project of Mama Kin and Tommy Spender whose live shows fuse soulful vocals with gritty, intimate arrangements.

The announcement deliberately reaches back through Australia’s musical history, with The Fauves among the first names revealed, bringing their sharp, satirical 80s and 90s alt-rock sensibility to Mullumbimby, and Dave Graney, a singular figure in Australian music whose caustic wit and theatrical rock have influenced generations of performers. Marcia Howard, known for her time with the iconic Goanna and a distinguished solo career, will add a rootsy, folk-tinged voice to the line up, while Lucie Thorne is set to bring her distinctive songwriting and vocal craft to the village stages.

Country and blues appear strongly in this opening drop, with Bill Chambers, whose hillbilly and outlaw country stylings have deep roots in Australia’s rural music traditions, and Jo Jo Smith, a beloved local blues singer often described as Mullum’s own blues lady, both confirmed. Festival organisers emphasise the community link, saying the programming reflects Mullumbimby’s love of artists who prize songcraft and live connection over spectacle.

“This first artist announcement is about balance,” the festival team said, “we wanted names that speak to Mullumbimby’s spirit, artists who can hold a room and artists who lift it, established names and those building something new.”

Tickets are now on sale, and organisers warn that availability is limited, echoing last year’s quick sell out. Stone & Wood returns as proud sponsor of Mullum Roots, supporting live music and local artists in the community, and organisers have promised further artist announcements in the lead up to the July event.

Mullum Roots has quickly positioned itself as a boutique festival with an emphasis on quality programming, community engagement and a relaxed regional setting, similar in spirit to long-running gatherings in Byron Bay and the hinterland, but with its own distinct Mullumbimby flavour. For music fans seeking intimate performances from recognised names and emerging talents in one of the Northern Rivers’ most picturesque towns, this edition looks set to match or exceed the warm reception of 2025.

Full details on ticketing, artist additions and the program will be released by the festival in the coming months, with organisers encouraging early purchase for those planning to join the July 11 and 12, 2026 weekend.

Screenshot

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Diesel Announces 2026 By Request Tour Extension
Diesel Extends His Hit ‘By Request’ Tour Into 2026 With 21 New Shows Across Australia

Following the huge success of his 15-date regional By Request tour, Diesel is keeping the momentum rolling into 2026, adding another 21 shows across Australia. The expanded By Request ‘26 Tour will see the much-loved singer-songwriter and guitarist return to stages from Tasmania to Queensland, finishing with a fitting hometown finale at the Sydney Opera House on 26 April 2026.

18 hours ago
The Temper Trap return with new single ‘Giving Up Air’ and announce Australian tour dates.
The Temper Trap Unveil Cinematic New Video ‘Giving Up Air’ Ahead Of Global Shows

Australian indie rock favourites The Temper Trap have unveiled the stunning cinematic video for their latest single ‘Giving Up Air', filmed at London's iconic Trellick Tower and directed by Andrea Banjanin (The Vaccines, Geowulf). The emotionally charged clip captures the intimate story of a young father and his teenage son navigating grief and connection, mirroring the song's raw themes of struggle, responsibility and hope.

19 hours ago
Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hoodoo Gurus To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra For The First Time

For the first time in their more than 40-year career, Australian rock legends Hoodoo Gurus will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in a one-night-only event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 29 January 2026.

2 days ago
The Soul Movers are now Murray and The Movers
Why The Soul Movers Are Now Murray And The Movers and What It Means For Their Future

After more than a decade cutting a distinctive path through Australia's live circuit, The Soul Movers have quietly reinvented themselves, announcing a name change that is at once pragmatic and symbolic. From now on the band will be known simply as Murray And The Movers, a switch explained by the group as a clarification of identity, and a reset for the next phase of their recording and live life.

3 days ago
Boy & Bear performing live on stage at sunset
Boy & Bear Drop Luminous New Single “Tripping Over Time,” Announce Sixth Album + Huge Sydney Opera House Headline Show

Australian indie favourites Boy & Bear have returned with a luminous new single and video, “Tripping Over Time,” released today, alongside the announcement of their upcoming sixth studio album of the same name. The album, out Friday December 12, marks another milestone for the band - their second completely independent release - and will be launched in spectacular fashion at their biggest headline show to date on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Saturday December 14.

6 days ago
Helen Ryder
Helen Ryder Turns Trauma Into Triumph With ‘Love Over Hate’

When singer-songwriter Helen Ryder walked away from a serious car accident, she didn't just survive, she found a new purpose. Her latest album, Love Over Hate, is both a personal reckoning and a statement of resilience. The record sees Ryder transforming pain into art, exploring the deep emotional terrain that follows trauma and healing.

October 15, 2025
Jane And Jimmy Barnes Cook Up A Feast With Seasons Where The River Bends
Jane And Jimmy Barnes Serve Up A Second Helping With ‘Seasons Where The River Bends’

When Jimmy and Jane Barnes first invited Australia into their kitchen with Where The River Bends in 2021, they shared not just recipes, but a window into their home life, love and family. Now, four years later, the Barnes family are back with Seasons Where The River Bends, the eagerly anticipated follow-up that once again blends food, family and music in the way only the Barneses can. The new cookbook will be released through HarperCollins Australia on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

October 14, 2025