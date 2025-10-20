Hoodoo Gurus To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra For The First Time - Noise11.com

For the first time in their more than 40-year career, Australian rock legends Hoodoo Gurus will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in a one-night-only event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 29 January 2026.

The performance, titled Symphonic Gurus: Hoodoo Gurus x MSO, will reimagine the band’s classic hits including What’s My Scene, Like Wow – Wipeout! and 1000 Miles Away with full symphonic arrangements.

Lead singer and songwriter Dave Faulkner described the event as a personal milestone. “I can’t believe this is actually happening,” he said. “I have been a lifelong fan of classical music and a regular opera goer, so this is the fulfilment of a dream for me.”

Faulkner will be joined by bassist Rick Grossman, drummer Nik Reith and guitarist Brad Shepherd. The MSO will perform under the baton of conductor Nicholas Buc.

Australian composer Alex Turley, who created 20 new orchestral arrangements for the event, worked closely with the band to explore their catalogue. His arrangements first featured during the Gurus’ performance with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra in March 2024.

“Together with Alex, we’ve chosen a very diverse set of songs that I think will both surprise and delight listeners,” Faulkner said. “If I had to use one word to describe the results I think ‘cinematic’ comes closest. The Gurus and the MSO will be taking listeners on quite a journey, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be a very special night indeed.”

Formed in Sydney in 1981, Hoodoo Gurus emerged from Australia’s post-punk scene with a sound that fused garage rock, pop, and psychedelia. The original line-up included Dave Faulkner, James Baker, Roddy Radalj and Kimble Rendall. Following early changes, the group solidified around Faulkner, Brad Shepherd, Mark Kingsmill and Richard Grossman.

The band’s debut album Stoneage Romeos (1984) won Best Debut Album at the Countdown Awards and established their distinct blend of humour, melody and energy. Success continued through the mid to late 1980s with albums Mars Needs Guitars!, Blow Your Cool! and Magnum Cum Louder. Songs such as Leilani, Tojo, My Girl, Bittersweet and What’s My Scene? became fixtures of Australian rock radio.

Their international profile grew through constant touring across the United States and Europe, supported by strong college radio play. Singles Come Anytime and Miss Freelove ‘69 both charted on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, with the latter reaching No. 3 in 1991.

In 2007, Hoodoo Gurus were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, recognised as one of Australia’s most “inventive, lyrically smart and exciting” bands. Their influence has extended across generations, shaping the sound of Australian rock for more than four decades.

Symphonic Gurus: Hoodoo Gurus x MSO

Date: Thursday 29 January 2026, 8pm (gates open 6pm)

Venue: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tickets: On sale 10am Friday 24 October – $119 (stalls) / $89 (lawn)

Visit: mso.com.au

