 Hoodoo Gurus To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra For The First Time - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2025

in News

For the first time in their more than 40-year career, Australian rock legends Hoodoo Gurus will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in a one-night-only event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 29 January 2026.

The performance, titled Symphonic Gurus: Hoodoo Gurus x MSO, will reimagine the band’s classic hits including What’s My Scene, Like Wow – Wipeout! and 1000 Miles Away with full symphonic arrangements.

Lead singer and songwriter Dave Faulkner described the event as a personal milestone. “I can’t believe this is actually happening,” he said. “I have been a lifelong fan of classical music and a regular opera goer, so this is the fulfilment of a dream for me.”

Faulkner will be joined by bassist Rick Grossman, drummer Nik Reith and guitarist Brad Shepherd. The MSO will perform under the baton of conductor Nicholas Buc.

Australian composer Alex Turley, who created 20 new orchestral arrangements for the event, worked closely with the band to explore their catalogue. His arrangements first featured during the Gurus’ performance with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra in March 2024.

“Together with Alex, we’ve chosen a very diverse set of songs that I think will both surprise and delight listeners,” Faulkner said. “If I had to use one word to describe the results I think ‘cinematic’ comes closest. The Gurus and the MSO will be taking listeners on quite a journey, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be a very special night indeed.”

Formed in Sydney in 1981, Hoodoo Gurus emerged from Australia’s post-punk scene with a sound that fused garage rock, pop, and psychedelia. The original line-up included Dave Faulkner, James Baker, Roddy Radalj and Kimble Rendall. Following early changes, the group solidified around Faulkner, Brad Shepherd, Mark Kingsmill and Richard Grossman.

The band’s debut album Stoneage Romeos (1984) won Best Debut Album at the Countdown Awards and established their distinct blend of humour, melody and energy. Success continued through the mid to late 1980s with albums Mars Needs Guitars!, Blow Your Cool! and Magnum Cum Louder. Songs such as Leilani, Tojo, My Girl, Bittersweet and What’s My Scene? became fixtures of Australian rock radio.

Their international profile grew through constant touring across the United States and Europe, supported by strong college radio play. Singles Come Anytime and Miss Freelove ‘69 both charted on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, with the latter reaching No. 3 in 1991.

In 2007, Hoodoo Gurus were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, recognised as one of Australia’s most “inventive, lyrically smart and exciting” bands. Their influence has extended across generations, shaping the sound of Australian rock for more than four decades.

Symphonic Gurus: Hoodoo Gurus x MSO
Date: Thursday 29 January 2026, 8pm (gates open 6pm)
Venue: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Tickets: On sale 10am Friday 24 October – $119 (stalls) / $89 (lawn)
Visit: mso.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Soul Movers are now Murray and The Movers
Why The Soul Movers Are Now Murray And The Movers and What It Means For Their Future

After more than a decade cutting a distinctive path through Australia's live circuit, The Soul Movers have quietly reinvented themselves, announcing a name change that is at once pragmatic and symbolic. From now on the band will be known simply as Murray And The Movers, a switch explained by the group as a clarification of identity, and a reset for the next phase of their recording and live life.

15 hours ago
Boy & Bear performing live on stage at sunset
Boy & Bear Drop Luminous New Single “Tripping Over Time,” Announce Sixth Album + Huge Sydney Opera House Headline Show

Australian indie favourites Boy & Bear have returned with a luminous new single and video, “Tripping Over Time,” released today, alongside the announcement of their upcoming sixth studio album of the same name. The album, out Friday December 12, marks another milestone for the band - their second completely independent release - and will be launched in spectacular fashion at their biggest headline show to date on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Saturday December 14.

4 days ago
Helen Ryder
Helen Ryder Turns Trauma Into Triumph With ‘Love Over Hate’

When singer-songwriter Helen Ryder walked away from a serious car accident, she didn't just survive, she found a new purpose. Her latest album, Love Over Hate, is both a personal reckoning and a statement of resilience. The record sees Ryder transforming pain into art, exploring the deep emotional terrain that follows trauma and healing.

6 days ago
Jane And Jimmy Barnes Cook Up A Feast With Seasons Where The River Bends
Jane And Jimmy Barnes Serve Up A Second Helping With ‘Seasons Where The River Bends’

When Jimmy and Jane Barnes first invited Australia into their kitchen with Where The River Bends in 2021, they shared not just recipes, but a window into their home life, love and family. Now, four years later, the Barnes family are back with Seasons Where The River Bends, the eagerly anticipated follow-up that once again blends food, family and music in the way only the Barneses can. The new cookbook will be released through HarperCollins Australia on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

7 days ago
INXS Recording Listen Like Thieves At Rhinoceros Studios In 1985
INXS’ Listen Like Thieves Turns 40

On 14 October 1985, INXS released Listen Like Thieves, the album that cracked their international code, and 40 years on it still sounds like a band discovering the shape of its future. The fifth studio album from the Sydney six-piece spent two weeks at number one on the Australian Kent Music Report and became the launchpad that propelled them into the US Top 20, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

October 14, 2025
Bud Rokesky performing songs from his new album XXXX
Bud Rokesky Embraces The Beauty Of Solitude On New Album XXXX (The Redacted Edition)

For Bud Rokesky, the road has always been both a teacher and a companion. Born in XXXX and raised between XXXX and the tiny XXXX town of XXXX, population 300, Rokesky spent much of his childhood surrounded by wide skies, red dust and time, time to think, to watch, to listen. That solitude shaped him, turning him into one of Australia's most distinctive modern storytellers.

October 13, 2025
Baker Boy releases new album DJANDJAY featuring collaborations with Thelma Plum, Briggs and Pardyalone
Baker Boy Steps Into A New Era With Deeply Personal Second Album ‘DJANDJAY’

After months of anticipation, six-time ARIA Award winner and proud Yolŋu artist Baker Boy has released his long-awaited second studio album ‘DJANDJAY', out now through Island Records and Universal Music Australia.

October 10, 2025