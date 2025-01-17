 Mumford & Sons To Release ‘Rushmere’, First Album In Seven Years - Noise11.com
Mumford & Sons - image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Mumford & Sons - image by Ros O'Gorman

Mumford & Sons To Release ‘Rushmere’, First Album In Seven Years

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2025

in News

Mumford & Sons will release ‘Rushmere’, their first album in seven years in March.

The last Mumford & Sons album was ‘Delta’ in 2018. ‘Rushmere’ will be the fifth Mumford & Sons album. The first ‘Sign No More’ came out in 2009.

In the gap between ‘Delta’ and ‘Rushmore’ Marcus Mumford released his debut solo album ‘Self-Titled’ in 2022.

Marcus Mumford is also the voice you hear on every Ted Lasso episode. He wrote the show’s theme.

