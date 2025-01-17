Mumford & Sons To Release ‘Rushmere’, First Album In Seven Years - Noise11.com

Mumford & Sons will release ‘Rushmere’, their first album in seven years in March.

The last Mumford & Sons album was ‘Delta’ in 2018. ‘Rushmere’ will be the fifth Mumford & Sons album. The first ‘Sign No More’ came out in 2009.

In the gap between ‘Delta’ and ‘Rushmore’ Marcus Mumford released his debut solo album ‘Self-Titled’ in 2022.

Marcus Mumford is also the voice you hear on every Ted Lasso episode. He wrote the show’s theme.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com