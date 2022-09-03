 Muse Modelled New Music After Slipknot - Noise11.com
Muse, Matthew Bellamy, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Muse, Matthew Bellamy, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Muse Modelled New Music After Slipknot

by Music-News.com on September 3, 2022

in News

Matt Bellamy’s son got him into Slipknot.

Bellamy has revealed his 11-year-old son Bingham – who he has with ex-fiancée Kate Hudson – loves to blast the heavy metal group’s music on the way to school, and the Corey Taylor-fronted band ended up partially inspiring the tone of the heavier tracks on Muse’s new album ‘Will Of The People’, including ‘Won’t Stand Down’ and ‘Kill Or Be Killed’.

Matt found them “intense” at first but started to appreciate the “amazing” guitar playing upon closer listening.

He said: “They’re a band I should have mentioned earlier.

“Obviously I’ve known about them for a while but I’ve never really given them a good listen.

“My son has just become a huge Slipknot fan out of the blue.

“I’ll be driving him to school and he’ll be blasting that out.

“I’d be doing my best to deal with that, but the more I listened, the more I realised how amazing the guitar playing was.

“I think one of them (Jim Root) uses an Orange (amp).

“So we used a little Orange on those two heavier tracks.”

The ‘Plug In Baby’ rocker added to Total Guitar magazine: “I’d never say we were trying to sound like Slipknot – there’s nothing you can do to sound like that band, because they are just so unique and unbelievable.

“But I feel like we’ve rediscovered them in the last year.

“I remember when the first album came out (self-titled, 1999) way back when.

“I remember listening to that a fair bit and eventually lost track.

“I went to see them play in a stadium in LA not long ago and it was just so intense … there’s nothing like that.”

music-news.com

