Muse 'Will Of The People' On Track For UK No 1 - Noise11.com

The group’s ninth studio LP on course to become first-ever Number 1 album using NFT technology, as it currently outsells rest of Top 10 combined.





Muse could claim an Official Albums Chart first this week, with Will Of The People tracking to become the UK’s first-ever Number 1 album using NFT (non-fungible token) technology, according to the Official Charts Company.

The English rock group, comprising Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard, are currently outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined with their ninth studio album, which is set to become the band’s seventh UK Number 1.

Moreover, Will Of The People could well become the UK’s first-ever chart-topper to contain NFT elements. With the release of a limited edition ‘Digital Pressing,’ a collaboration between Warner Music UK and eco-friendly music web3 marketplace Serenade, Will Of The People is on track to break new ground on the Official Albums Chart, after Aitch’s Close To Home became the first NFT project to enter the UK’s Official Chart last week.

Elsewhere in the midweek Top 10, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers vaults an incredible 69 places following the physical release of the record on vinyl and CD (3). The Compton-born rapper’s fifth studio LP, it reached Number 2 upon its digital release in May.

Embrace look set to score their eighth UK Top 10 album with How To Be A Person Like Other People this week (4). The Yorkshire rock export, comprising Danny and Richard McNamara, Steve Firth, Mike Heaton and Mickey Dale, last enjoyed Top 10 success with 2018 record Love Is A Basic Need (5).

DJ Khaled is on course for a career best with his thirteenth studio album GOD DID this week (5). The Louisiana-born producer, real name Khaled Mohammed, previously enjoyed an Official Albums Chart peak with his 2019 release Father of Asahd (6).

Blondie’s first-ever box set release, Against The Odds 1974-1982, could provide frontwoman Debbie Harry and co. their fifteenth UK Top 40 record this week. The New York City-formed rock group’s compilation tracks for a Number 11 debut at the midweek mark.

Currently on course for their first chart placing in nearly 40 years, Altered Images’ Mascara Streakz starts out at Number 12 midweek. The record is the Scottish new-wave group’s first new release in 39 years; the band last achieving Official Albums Chart success with 1983’s Bite (16).

As it finally becomes available on physical formats, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative record An Evening With Silk Sonic could return to the Top 40 this week at Number 13. The record originally peaked at Number 9 in November 2021.

Californian heavy metal outfit Machine Head could claim their eighth UK Top 40 record with tenth studio album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN (15), while Bastille’s Number 1 album Give Me The Future repackaged with new release Dreams Of The Past eyes a return to the Top 40 (21).

Sydney-born singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin is on course for a career best with PRE PLEASURE this week (33) and, finally, The Charlatans’ could bag their eighteenth UK Top 40 LP with Live At Reading Festival 1992 (39).

