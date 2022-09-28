My Chemical Romance Adds Jimmy Eat World To Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Jimmy Eat World have been added to the My Chemical Romance Australian tour.

Jimmy Eat World premiered a new acoustic version of their current song ‘Something Loud’ today. The song is their first indie release through the label Exotic Location. When the band’s Jim Adkins got back to songwriting after Covid he came up with ‘Something Loud’ as a way to tell the story of the band.

My Chemical Romance have not toured Australia in 10 years. They last played for Big Day Out in 2012. Its been 12 years since their last album ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ but a new song ‘The Foundations of Decay’ was recently recently.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

With Guests Jimmy Eat World

AUSTRALIA 2023

Mon 13 Mar Entertainment Centre Brisbane QLD

Tue 14 Mar Entertainment Centre Brisbane QLD

Thu 16 Mar Rod Laver Arena Melbourne VIC

Fri 17 Mar Rod Laver Arena Melbourne VIC

Sun 19 Mar Qudos Bank Arena Sydney NSW

Mon 20 Mar Qudos Bank Arena Sydney NSW

