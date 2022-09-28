 My Chemical Romance Adds Jimmy Eat World To Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World (photo supplied)

My Chemical Romance Adds Jimmy Eat World To Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2022

in News

Jimmy Eat World have been added to the My Chemical Romance Australian tour.

Jimmy Eat World premiered a new acoustic version of their current song ‘Something Loud’ today. The song is their first indie release through the label Exotic Location. When the band’s Jim Adkins got back to songwriting after Covid he came up with ‘Something Loud’ as a way to tell the story of the band.

My Chemical Romance have not toured Australia in 10 years. They last played for Big Day Out in 2012. Its been 12 years since their last album ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ but a new song ‘The Foundations of Decay’ was recently recently.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE
With Guests Jimmy Eat World
AUSTRALIA 2023

Mon 13 Mar Entertainment Centre Brisbane QLD
Tue 14 Mar Entertainment Centre Brisbane QLD
Thu 16 Mar Rod Laver Arena Melbourne VIC
Fri 17 Mar Rod Laver Arena Melbourne VIC
Sun 19 Mar Qudos Bank Arena Sydney NSW
Mon 20 Mar Qudos Bank Arena Sydney NSW

