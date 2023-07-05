My Morning Jacket Perform The Beatles and The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com

My Morning Jacket performed The Beatles’ ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Happy’ at their Scranton, PA show on July 1.

The Beatles cover was a premiere performance by My Morning Jacket but they played the Stones song once before back in 2015.

‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ was a non-album single for The Beatles in 1969 although it did first appear on the ‘Hey Jude’ compilation released in 1970. The song was a chronicle of the events leading up to the marriage of John and Yoko. The song was banned by many radio stations at the time because the lyrics compared the media persecution of John and Yoko to the crucifixion.

‘Happy’ was from The Rolling Stones 1972 album ‘Exile on Main Street’. Lead vocal on The Stones song was by Keith Richards. It is one of the most played Stones songs even today.

My Morning Jacket setlist, Scranton PA, 1 July 2023

Phone Went West (from At Dawn, 2001)

Circuital (from Circuital, 2011)

Love Love Love (from My Morning Jacket, 2021)

The Ballad of John and Yoko (The Beatles cover)

Evil Urges (from Evil Urges, 2008)

Run It (from The Waterfall II, 2020)

Lay Low (from Z, 2005)

Least Expected (from My Morning Jacket, 2021)

Wasted (from The Waterfall II, 2020)

Steam Engine (from It Still Moves, 2003)

I’m Amazed (from Evil Urges, 2008)

Dancefloors (from It Still Moves, 2003)

Happy (Rolling Stones cover)

Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 1 (from Evil Urges, 2008)

Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 2 (from Evil Urges, 2008)

Wordless Chorus (from Z, 2005)

