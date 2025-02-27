My Morning Jacket’s 10th Album Is is - Noise11.com

The 10th My Morning Jacket ‘is’ will be released on 21 March 2025.

According to Jim James, “I like how the word “is” indicates a sense of presence in the now – there’s no logic or rationale behind this record; it just is. All these songs came into existence out of an attempt to connect with something beyond the human experiment, which for me is the whole purpose of music – that connection with something larger than us, yet something we are all equally a part of.”

My Morning Jacket formed in Louisville, Kentucky in 1998 and release the first album ‘The Tennessee Fire’ in 1999. The biggest chart success came in 2011 when the sixth album ‘Circuital’ reached no 5 in the USA.

James said, “Up until now I’ve never been able to let go and allow someone else to steer the ship. It almost felt like an out-of-body experience to step back and give control over to someone who’s far more accomplished and made so many more records than us, but in the end, I was able to enjoy the process maybe more than I ever have before.”

Tracklist:

Out In The Open

Half A Lifetime

Everyday Magic

I Can Hear Your Love

Time Waited

Beginning From The Ending

Lemme Know

Squid Ink

Die For It

River Road

The My Morning tour starts April 1 in Chattanooga.

MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^

3-5 – Miramar Beach, FL – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday *

8 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

10 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park #

12 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

13 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall #

15 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre #

17 – Athens, OH – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium #

18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater #

20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater #

25 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ** (SOLD OUT)

26 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace †† (SOLD OUT)

27 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ^^ (SOLD OUT)

29 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ##

30 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ^

MAY

2 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at The District ^

4 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *

AUGUST

5 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

6 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater †

8 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater †

9 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle Winery †

13 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †

15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium †

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl †

22 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre †

OCTOBER

8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem †

10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met †

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met †

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway †

14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre †

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount †

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount †

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount †

20 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion †

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee †

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

29 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle †

31 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre †

NOVEMBER

1 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre †

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

w/ Special Guests

^ Bendigo Fletcher

# Grace Cummings

** Lacey Guthrie

†† Future Killer

^^ The Jesse Lees

## 10th Street Dre and Maggie Halfman

