 Nancy Sinatra Praises Beyonce For Sampling ‘Boots’ - Noise11.com
Nancy Sinatra Boots

Nancy Sinatra Boots

Nancy Sinatra Praises Beyonce For Sampling ‘Boots’

by Paul Cashmere on March 30, 2024

in News

Nancy Sinatra has praised the inclusion of her classic ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ on the new Beyoncé album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Nancy posted to her socials, “To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on… #Beyonce”

Beyoncé sampled the 1966 Nancy Sinatra classic for the song ‘Ya Ya’ from the ‘Cowboy Carter’ album.

‘These Boots Were Made For Walkin’ was written for Nancy by Lee Hazelwood, Nancy’s collaborator and producer in the 60s and Duane Eddys guitarist in the 50s. The title came from a line in one of Nancy’s father Frank Sinatra movies ‘4 for Texas’ from 1963. In the movie Frank’s character Zack Thomas says “They tell me them boots ain’t built for walkin”.

Nancy had released 12 singles before ‘Boots’ and every one of them stiffed. ‘Boots’ reached no1 in the USA, Australia and the UK.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots Announce World Tour And Premiere New Song

Twenty One Pilots will tour the world and have a new album ‘Clancy’ to go along with it.

2 days ago
Beyonce Cowboy Carter
It Looks Like Beyoncé Has Covered Dolly Parton

Beyoncé has released a tracklisting for her upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter'.

2 days ago
PJ Morton Noise11
PJ Morton Was A Stevie Wonder fan and Now Stevie Is A Friend

Maroon 5 keyboard player PJ Morton is in Australia for his own shows and told Noise11 about his longtime friendship with Stevie Wonder.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift’s Father Will Not Be Charged By Australian Police

Australian police will not be pursuing charges against Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift over an alleged clash with a photographer in Sydney.

3 days ago
Marlon Williams media 2024
Marlon Williams Reactivated His Cancelled 2020 and 2021 ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ Tour

Marlon Williams will perform his first solo Australian shows in 10 years when ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ finally gets underway in June.

4 days ago
Beyonce To Receive iHeart Innovator Award

Beyoncé is set to be honoured with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award this year.

March 22, 2024
Gypsy Lee at The Espy Basement 20 March 2024 photo by Michelle Grace Hunder
Gypsy Lee Performs Her First Ever Show At The Espy

Wednesday night (20 March 2024) was a special night for those of us privileged to be in the room for the very first Gypsy Lee performance at The Espy Basement in Melbourne.

March 21, 2024