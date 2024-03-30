Nancy Sinatra Praises Beyonce For Sampling ‘Boots’ - Noise11.com

Nancy Sinatra has praised the inclusion of her classic ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ on the new Beyoncé album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Nancy posted to her socials, “To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on… #Beyonce”

To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on… #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/M7VXqVlP62 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé sampled the 1966 Nancy Sinatra classic for the song ‘Ya Ya’ from the ‘Cowboy Carter’ album.

‘These Boots Were Made For Walkin’ was written for Nancy by Lee Hazelwood, Nancy’s collaborator and producer in the 60s and Duane Eddys guitarist in the 50s. The title came from a line in one of Nancy’s father Frank Sinatra movies ‘4 for Texas’ from 1963. In the movie Frank’s character Zack Thomas says “They tell me them boots ain’t built for walkin”.

Nancy had released 12 singles before ‘Boots’ and every one of them stiffed. ‘Boots’ reached no1 in the USA, Australia and the UK.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

