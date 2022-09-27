Nancy Wilson of Heart Releases Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins ‘Amigo Amiga’ - Noise11.com

Nancy Wilson of Heart has paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins with a touching tribute song ‘Amigo Amiga’.

On her socials Nancy said, I’m happy to share Amigo Amiga a song I wrote for

@taylorhawkins with you guys. He meant so much to us all . Thanks @juliabywater, Jeff Bond, and Shannon Maloney for making this video happen.

I’m happy to share Amigo Amiga a song I wrote for @taylorhawkins with you guys. He meant so much to us all . Thanks @juliabywater , Jeff Bond, and Shannon Maloney for making this video happen. https://t.co/ZtPWFlcczc — Nancy Wilson (@NancyWilson) September 26, 2022

Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson formed Heart in Seattle in 1967. Their debut album ‘Dreamboat Annie’ was released in 1975.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

