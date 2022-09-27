 Nancy Wilson of Heart Releases Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins ‘Amigo Amiga’ - Noise11.com
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nancy Wilson of Heart Releases Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins ‘Amigo Amiga’

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2022

in News

Nancy Wilson of Heart has paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins with a touching tribute song ‘Amigo Amiga’.

On her socials Nancy said, I’m happy to share Amigo Amiga a song I wrote for
@taylorhawkins with you guys. He meant so much to us all . Thanks @juliabywater, Jeff Bond, and Shannon Maloney for making this video happen.

Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson formed Heart in Seattle in 1967. Their debut album ‘Dreamboat Annie’ was released in 1975.

