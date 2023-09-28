 Natalie Gauci Reflects On Fame With ‘Fame’ - Noise11.com
Natalie Gauci Reflects On Fame With ‘Fame’

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2023

in News

Natalie Gauci has undergone an epiphany and sings about it in her new song ‘Fame’.

‘Fame’ is about the quest for fame and discovering it is not all that important when you get there.

Natalie says, ‘I recall blowing my candles out on every birthday, wishing to be famous. Now I think, hmmm, why did I want to be famous? I wanted to make a difference in the world. Writing Fame made a difference to my life; it made me realise it’s not about the fame, it’s about honouring the gifts I’ve been given.’

https://ffm.to/nataliegauci-fame

Natalie Gauci was the winner of the fifth season of Australian Idol. The runner-up in 2007 was Matt Corby.

NATALIE GAUCI TOUR DATES

9TH Nov, The Toff In Town, Melbourne
11th Nov, Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane
12th Nov, Carafe Wine, Southport QLD
16th Nov, Brass Monkey Cronulla, Sydney

