Natalie Gauci Reflects On Fame With ‘Fame’ - Noise11.com

Natalie Gauci has undergone an epiphany and sings about it in her new song ‘Fame’.

‘Fame’ is about the quest for fame and discovering it is not all that important when you get there.

Natalie says, ‘I recall blowing my candles out on every birthday, wishing to be famous. Now I think, hmmm, why did I want to be famous? I wanted to make a difference in the world. Writing Fame made a difference to my life; it made me realise it’s not about the fame, it’s about honouring the gifts I’ve been given.’

https://ffm.to/nataliegauci-fame

Natalie Gauci was the winner of the fifth season of Australian Idol. The runner-up in 2007 was Matt Corby.

NATALIE GAUCI TOUR DATES

9TH Nov, The Toff In Town, Melbourne

11th Nov, Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane

12th Nov, Carafe Wine, Southport QLD

16th Nov, Brass Monkey Cronulla, Sydney

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

