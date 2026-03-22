Nathan Lamont Releases Into It Following Nashville Writing Breakthrough

Nathan Lamont returns with Into It, a new single shaped by his Nashville experience and growing reputation in Australian country pop

by Paul Cashmere

Nathan Lamont has delivered a confident new step in his fast-rising career with the release of Into It, a track that captures the immediacy of connection and the exhilaration of living in the moment. Built as a high-energy country pop anthem, the song reflects both Lamont’s songwriting growth and his expanding international perspective following time spent in the United States.

The single was conceived during Lamont’s visit to Nashville, widely regarded as the spiritual home of country music, as part of the CMAA Sister Cities Nashville Exchange Program. It was there that Lamont collaborated with fellow Australian songwriter Phil Barton, an expatriate who has established a strong foothold in the American country scene. The session was driven by a clear brief from Lamont, to write something immediate, engaging and built for the stage.

Lamont recalls walking into Barton’s writing room with a simple intention, to create a song that felt natural to perform live. The result was Into It, a track centred on momentum and shared experience, designed to translate easily from studio recording to live performance.

Production duties returned to Melbourne-based Michael De Lorenzis, who has become a key collaborator across Lamont’s recent catalogue including Bigger Things, What Comes After and Younger. For Into It, the pair refined the structure and sharpened the songwriting while also pushing into new sonic territory. The track blends polished country pop with subtle nods to 1980s instrumentation, incorporating synth textures that sit alongside traditional elements.

That direction reflects broader shifts within contemporary country, where artists such as Russell Dickerson and Charles Kelley have explored similar territory, blurring genre boundaries. Lamont has embraced that ambiguity, allowing Into It to sit comfortably between radio-friendly pop and modern country.

Visually, the release is supported by a stripped-back yet evocative visualiser filmed during the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Shot by filmmaker Jeremy Minett of Eyes and Ears Creative, the footage was captured at Dathem Park Sheep Station in regional New South Wales. The production approach was deliberately minimal, relying on natural landscape and simple lighting to mirror the track’s energy.

Lamont describes the shoot as spontaneous, with little planning and a focus on capturing atmosphere rather than constructing elaborate visuals. A Ford Ranger positioned on a hilltop, headlights cutting through the landscape, became the centrepiece of the imagery, reinforcing the sense of movement and immediacy that defines the song.

With more than three million cumulative streams and a rapidly growing fanbase, Lamont is establishing himself as a notable emerging voice in Australian country pop. A proud Wiradjuri artist from Wagga Wagga, his work is grounded in both contemporary influences and a strong sense of identity.

His career trajectory has already attracted industry recognition, including multiple finalist positions in the APRA AMCOS Professional Development Awards and selection for the CMAA Sister Cities Nashville Exchange Scholarship. That Nashville experience proved pivotal, culminating in a performance at Americanafest as part of the Aussie BBQ showcase, where Lamont introduced international audiences to both his music and elements of Australian culture.

Since launching his recording career in 2023, Lamont has steadily built momentum through a combination of releases, touring and digital engagement. His presence on TikTok, where he has amassed a substantial following, has also contributed to his growing profile, particularly among younger audiences discovering country music through social platforms.

Live performance remains central to his development as an artist. Appearances at events including A Night In Nashville in Orange and the Deni Ute Muster have reinforced his reputation for connecting with audiences in a live setting. That emphasis continues as he prepares for upcoming shows across Australia.

With Into It, Lamont consolidates the gains of the past two years while signalling a broader artistic scope. The track’s blend of accessibility, polished production and live-ready energy positions him firmly within the next wave of Australian country artists aiming for both domestic and international reach.

SHOW DATES:

21st March, Brisbane, Chattahoochies

12th April, Karijini National Park, Karijini Experience

13th April, Karijini National Park, Karijini Experience

16th May, Kembla Grange, Kembla Grange Racecourse

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