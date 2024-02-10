Neil Finn Busks At An Auckland Market - Noise11.com

Neil Finn did a round of busking at an Auckland market last week. Well, sort of. Neil surprised shoppers at Coatsville Market in Auckland last Sunday when he knocked out the three songs ‘Distant Sun’, ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ and ‘I Got You’.

Organisers of the market had approached Neil to perform but say they never expected him to say yes.

Crowded Housed release a new song this week titled ‘Oh Hi’ and a new Crowded House album will be released in May.

