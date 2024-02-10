 Neil Finn Busks At An Auckland Market - Noise11.com
Neil Finn busking at Coatsville Market NZ

Neil Finn busking at Coatsville Market NZ

Neil Finn Busks At An Auckland Market

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2024

in News

Neil Finn did a round of busking at an Auckland market last week. Well, sort of. Neil surprised shoppers at Coatsville Market in Auckland last Sunday when he knocked out the three songs ‘Distant Sun’, ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ and ‘I Got You’.

Organisers of the market had approached Neil to perform but say they never expected him to say yes.

Crowded Housed release a new song this week titled ‘Oh Hi’ and a new Crowded House album will be released in May.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo pajamaclub1509112011-09-15-17 Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Nielsen Cheap Trick, photo by Ros OGorman
Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick Is Playing On The New Mark Knopfler ‘One Deep River’ Album

Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick will be heard playing on the upcoming Mark Knopfler album ‘One Deep River’.

11 hours ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simple Minds Play Two Shows In One Night At Sydney Opera House

Simple Minds have started their Australian tour with two shows back to back at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday (8 February 2023).

1 day ago
Suzi Quatro at One Electric Day Victor Harbour 5 November 2022
Suzi Quatro Wants Alice Cooper To Sing On Her Next Record

Suzi Quatro has 15 songs ready to record on her next album and she wants Alice Cooper to sing a duet with her on the record.

2 days ago
Motley Crue The End
Motley Crue The End Live In Los Angeles To Be Released On 4K Ultra HD

Motley Crue’s December 31, 2015 The End concert from Los Angeles will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray in April.

2 days ago
Mojo Nixon
Mojo Nixon Dies At Age 66

Musician, actor, DJ and cult hero Mojo Nixon has died at the age of 66.

2 days ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. photo Ros OGorman
James Taylor Expands Australian Tour

James Taylor has added new shows for Sydney, Melbourne and Perth on his upcoming ‘An Evening With James Taylor’ Australian tour.

3 days ago
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Premiere New Song ‘A Strange Past’

The Church have made a video for the track ‘A Strange Past’ from the upcoming album ‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars’.

3 days ago