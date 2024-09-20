Kylie Minogue To Kick Off Tension World Tour In Australia - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue will play her first Australian shows in six years when the ‘Tension’ world tour kicks off in Perth in February.

Kylie’s previous Australian tours were:

‘Golden’ (2019)

‘Kiss Me Once’ (2015)

‘Anti’ (2012)

‘Aphrodite: Les Folies’ (2011)

‘KylieX2008’ (2008)

‘Showgirl: The Homecoming Tour’ (2006)

‘KylieFever2002’ (2002)

‘On A Night Like This’ (2001)

‘Intimate and Live’ (1998)

‘Rhythm of Love’ (1991)

‘Enjoy Yourself’ (1990)

Kylie said in a statement, “I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

The Australian dates to be announced on the ‘Tension Tour’ 2025 are:

Saturday 15 February – RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Tuesday 18 February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 20 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 1 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

The tour will start in Australia before heading to Asia and then onto the UK.

Kylie has a sequel to 2023’s ‘Tension’ album coming on 18 October 2024. ‘Tension II’ is preceded with the singles:

‘Dance Alone’ (with Sia)

‘Midnight Ride’ (with Orville Peck and Diplo)

‘My Oh My’ (with Bebe Rexha and Tovo Lo)

Edge of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)

A third song ‘Lights Camera Action’ will be released on 27 September 2024

CD

1. Lights Camera Action

2. Taboo

3. Someone For Me

4. Good As Gone

5. Kiss Bang Bang

6. Diamonds

7. Hello

8. Dance To The Music

9. Shoulda Left Ya

10. Edge Of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)

11. My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

12. Midnight Ride (with Orville Peck & Diplo)

13. Dance Alone (with Sia)

