 Was This The Final Jane’s Addiction Setlist? - Noise11.com
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Was This The Final Jane’s Addiction Setlist?

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2024

in News

This was the aborted setlist at the Jane’s Addiction Boston show in 13 September before the ‘shit hit the fan’ (or more to the point Perry Farrell hit Dave Navarro) and brought the show and band to an end.

    Watch the Noise11 Perry Farrell and Eric Avery interview from 2023.

Jane’s Addiction announced Monday, “The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.”

The setlist from the 13 September 2024 in Boston may be the last every Jane’s Addiction setlist. While the show was cut short because of the brawl, compared to setlists from the shows immediately before this one, only a few songs were dropped.

At the September 11 show in New York it was a 12 song set ending with ‘Stop!’ and ‘Been Caught Stealing’. They played 13 songs the night before ending with ‘Stop!’ and ‘Chip Away’. In Atlantic City in 7 September, Jane’s Addiction played 14 songs ending with ‘Stop!’, ‘Been Caught Steaaling’ and ‘Chip Away’.

Setlist Boston, 13 September 2024

Kettle Whistle (from Kettle Whistle, 1997)
Whores (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)
Pigs in Zen (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)
Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Summertime Rolls (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Jane Says (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Then She Did… (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
(aborted after Perry Farrell’s altercation with Dave Navarro)

