Ratt 'Out Of The Cellar' To Get 40th Anniversary Edition - Noise11.com

Ratt’s 1984 debut album ‘Out of the Cellar’ will have a 40th anniversary release with an extra track added.

‘Reach for the Sky’ is an unreleased song recorded in 1983 during the ‘Out of the Cellar’ sessions but left off the album.

The Ratt line-up on the album is Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums). Pearcy and Croicier were in the last line-up of the band which stopped in 2022.

Ratt ‘Out of the Cellar’ reached no 7 in the USA and sold over 3 million copies. ‘Round and Round’ reached no 12 on the US singles chart.

Out Of The Cellar Tracklisting:

1. Wanted Man (Cristofanilli/Crosby/Pearcy)

2. You’re In Trouble (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

3. Round And Round (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

4. In Your Direction (Pearcy)

5. She Wants Money (Croucier)

6. Lack Of Communication (Croucier/Pearcy)

7. Back For More (Pearcy/Crosby)

8. The Morning After (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

9. I’m Insane (Crosby)

10. Scene Of The Crime (Crosby/Croucier)

11. BONUS TRACK: Reach for the Sky (Crosby/Pearcy/Torien)

