Jane’s Addiction Drop New Music ‘True Love’ As Band Implodes - Noise11.com

Right at the moment Jane’s Addiction has imploded following the punch-up by Perry Farrell with Dave Navarro comes a new song ‘True Love’.

As Jane’s Addiction ceases all activity, ‘True Love’ is a surprise release. It is also the second song featuring the original bands line-up in 34 years.

In August 2024, Jane’s Addiction released ‘Imminent Redemption’.

Jane’s Addiction announced their sudden hiatus after Perry Farrell tore into guitarist Dave Navarro at the Boston show on Friday 13 September.

Watch the Jane’s Addiction 2023 Noise11 interview:

