 Jane’s Addiction Drop New Music ‘True Love’ As Band Implodes - Noise11.com
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Jane’s Addiction Drop New Music ‘True Love’ As Band Implodes

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2024

in News

Right at the moment Jane’s Addiction has imploded following the punch-up by Perry Farrell with Dave Navarro comes a new song ‘True Love’.

As Jane’s Addiction ceases all activity, ‘True Love’ is a surprise release. It is also the second song featuring the original bands line-up in 34 years.

In August 2024, Jane’s Addiction released ‘Imminent Redemption’.

Jane’s Addiction announced their sudden hiatus after Perry Farrell tore into guitarist Dave Navarro at the Boston show on Friday 13 September.

Jane’s Addiction Cancel US Tour After On-Stage Punch-up

Watch the Jane’s Addiction 2023 Noise11 interview:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kenny Hyslop of Simple Minds
Simple Minds Former Drummer Kenny Hyslop Dies At Age 73

Kenny Hyslop, drummer for Simple Minds in 1981 and 1982, has died from prostate cancer at the age of 73.

3 hours ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Was This The Final Jane’s Addiction Setlist?

This was the aborted setlist at the Jane’s Addiction Boston show in 13 September before the ‘shit hit the fan’ (or more to the point Perry Farrell hit Dave Navarro) and brought the show and band to an end.

1 day ago
Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday 22 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Johnny Marr Corrects Morrissey Dummy Spit Over The Smiths Reunion

The Smiths co-founder Johnny Marr has addressed the recent Morrissey dummy spit.

1 day ago
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
Screaming Jets Announce Life Blood Tour for November

The Screaming Jets have more dates for 2024 with the announcement of the Life Blood tour.

2 days ago
Mike Stern
Jazz Guitarist Mike Stern To Tour Australia in 2025

Jazz guitarist Mike Stern is coming to Australia in February 2025 for shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

2 days ago
D A R K featuring Andy Rourke
The Smiths’ Andy Rouse To Be Honoured With Manchester Mural

The Smiths' Mike Joyce has launched a fundraiser for a permanent mural of late bandmate Andy Rourke in Manchester.

3 days ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Jane’s Addiction Apologise for On Stage Brawl

Jane's Addiction have apologised to fans and cancelled their upcoming gig following an incident in which lead singer Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert in Boston on Friday night.

4 days ago