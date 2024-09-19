Simple Minds Former Drummer Kenny Hyslop Dies At Age 73 - Noise11.com

Kenny Hyslop, drummer for Simple Minds in 1981 and 1982, has died from prostate cancer at the age of 73.

Kenny slipped through the cracks of Simple Minds recording. He did not play of ‘Sons and fascination/Sister Feelings Call’ but appears in the music videos for ‘Sweat Like A Bullet’ and ‘Love Song’.

However he did play on ‘Promised You A Miracle’ for the fifth album ‘New Gold Dream (18-82-83-84) in 1982.

Before Simple Minds, Kenny was in the band Salvation with Midge Ure (later of Ultravox). After Simple Minds he formed Set the Tone and had a couple of minor hits with ‘Dance Sucker’ (1982) and ‘Rap Your Love’ (1983) and one album ‘Shiftin Air Affair’ in 1983).

Kenny later wrote for Les McKeown of Bay City Rollers and toured with Midge Ure.

Midge posted:

Just about to board the @British_Airways flight from JFK and heard my old friend/Slik/Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has passed way. He lived a lively life! Huge condolences to his friends and family. He was much loved

