Neil Young and Crazy Horse Tour Halts Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Tour Halts Due To Illness

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2024

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have cancelled the remaining dates on their tour due to illness.

Young admitted he and his longtime backing group have enjoyed a “great experience” on their ‘Love Earth Tour’, but they have had to shelve the remaining shows after “a couple of (the band)” were struck down with illness after their last gig.

Their last gig was at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, in Independence Township, Michigan, on 22 May, and the unnamed band members are “still not fully recovered”.

Neil said in a statement on his website: “The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

Neil and Crazy Horse are hoping to reschedule “some of the dates” when they feel ready to “rock again”.

He added: “We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

But Young insisted health is “number one”.

He said: “Health is #1… we want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you… and for us… with love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse… Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy… Love Earth.”

Neil and Crazy Horse were due to play seven shows in Canada in July, and three in the US in late September, including one at California’s Ohana Fest on 28 September.

A post on Ohana Fest’s X account said: “We are sad to announce that Neil Young with Crazy Horse will no longer be performing at Ohana Festival 2024.

“Please stay tuned for a lineup update coming as soon as possible; in the meantime, we are wishing the band a speedy recovery.”

