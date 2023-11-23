Neil Young Performs New Version of Star Spangled Banner as Stand For Peace - Noise11.com

Neil Young has premiered a powerful new video with a Hendrix-like instrumental of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’, with the message ‘Stand For Peace’.

There are no details as to why Young released the video. The final text reads ‘Be Brave’ and ‘Stand For Peace’ which suggests the piece is a musical comment on the horrors in Gaza and Israel.

A statement at the Young website just says, “Stand for Peace’ was directed by Daryl Hannah, produced by Gary Ward for Lost Planet, edited by Rachel Simmer with audio produced by ‘The Volume Dealers’- Niko Bolas and Neil Young. Special thanks to our great crew: Bob Rice, music equipment, Frank Gironda – manager, Bonnie Levetin, Tim Bruegger – Lookout Management. Le mobile remote recording”.

Young turned 78 this week. He posted an update of his plans for 2024. We should see the overdue Archives Volume 3 box in the first half of 2024 but that was promised for 2023 and didn’t arrive.

OK. I’m 78. Thanks for your good wishes! Life has been good to me. I have a wonderful wife and family with good friends all around. My bus is still running, taking us where we want to go! We are currently winding up the last details on Volume three of my archives, which I hope you all enjoy. It is huge. Some will say too big. I feel like it’s a great volume! It includes many things you may not have ever heard, or seen before. It is my life and as our time goes by, I see it as something I want to create a record of and be good with. Volume three is coming in the first half of 2024. Thanks for being there my friends because without you it is nothing. It would be lonely without you. But we are all together.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

