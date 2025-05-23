Neil Young Releases Title Track From Upcoming ‘Talkin To The Trees’ Album - Noise11.com

Neil Young has released the title track of his next album ‘Talkin To The Trees’, his first album with new backing band The Chrome Hearts.

The Chrome Hearts are: Neil Young: guitar, harp, vocals, Spooner Oldham: organ, Micah Nelson: guitar Corey McCormick: bass and Anthony Logerfo: drums.

‘Talking To the Trees’ is the 48th studio album for Young, not including his releases with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Still Nash & Young and the dozens of archive, live albums and compilation albums. In total, Young collectively has released over 100 albums

‘Talkin To The Trees’ will be released on 13 June 2025.

The tracklisting is:

1. “Family Life”

2. “Dark Mirage”

3. “First Fire of Winter”

4. “Silver Eagle”

5. “Lets Roll Again”

6. “Big Change”

7. “Talkin to the Trees”

8. “Movin Ahead”

9. “Bottle of Love”

10. “Thankful”

