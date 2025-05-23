 Neil Young Releases Title Track From Upcoming ‘Talkin To The Trees’ Album - Noise11.com
Neil Young Talkin To The Trees

Neil Young Releases Title Track From Upcoming ‘Talkin To The Trees’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2025

in News

Neil Young has released the title track of his next album ‘Talkin To The Trees’, his first album with new backing band The Chrome Hearts.

The Chrome Hearts are: Neil Young: guitar, harp, vocals, Spooner Oldham: organ, Micah Nelson: guitar Corey McCormick: bass and Anthony Logerfo: drums.

‘Talking To the Trees’ is the 48th studio album for Young, not including his releases with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Still Nash & Young and the dozens of archive, live albums and compilation albums. In total, Young collectively has released over 100 albums

‘Talkin To The Trees’ will be released on 13 June 2025.

The tracklisting is:
1. “Family Life”
2. “Dark Mirage”
3. “First Fire of Winter”
4. “Silver Eagle”
5. “Lets Roll Again”
6. “Big Change”
7. “Talkin to the Trees”
8. “Movin Ahead”
9. “Bottle of Love”
10. “Thankful”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall
Steven Wilson Remixes Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Pink Floyd Classic ‘Echoes’

Steven Wilson has created a remix of Pink Floyd’s ‘Echoes’ as performed by Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.

48 minutes ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Recruits Declan O’Rourke, Noel Gallagher, Amelia Coburn, Seckou Keita and Robert Plant for Find El Dorado

Paul Weller will be performing other people’s song with lots of famous friends on his upcoming album ‘Find El Dorado’.

23 hours ago
Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Noise11, Photo
Robbie Williams Recruits Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi For New Song ‘Rocket’

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is the guitarist on the new Robbie Williams song ‘Rocket’.

24 hours ago
Michael Tretow
Four Members of Abba Pay Tribute To Sound Engineer Michael B. Tretow

All four members of ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson, have paid tribute to the man credited with creating the ABBA sound, Michael B. Tretow.

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams EP
Bruce Springsteen Pisses Off The Felon Further Releasing 4 Song Manchester Live EP Including Speeches

Bruce Springsteen is further teasing America’s convicted felon by releasing a live EP from last week’s Manchester concert including the speeches calling out the “incompetent and treasonous” administration.

1 day ago
Steve Miller Band perform at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Miller To Receive Les Paul Spirit Award

Announcement: The Les Paul Foundation, whose mission is to honor and share the life, spirit and legacy of Les Paul through generations has announced the annual Les Paul Spirit Award in partnership with Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of Gibson. The prestigious award will be presented to legendary musical artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller on Monday, June 9, 2024 at 6:30pm CT at a private ticketed event held at the Gibson Garage Nashville located at 209 10th Ave S, Suite 209 in downtown Nashville, TN. The event will take place on what would have been Les Paul’s 110th birthday, and marks the fourth anniversary of the Gibson Garage Nashville.

2 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Postpone Nashville Show Due To Bad Weather

AC/DC were forced to postpone their Nashville show on 20 May by 24 hours his week after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

2 days ago