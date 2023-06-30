 Neil Young Shares Long Lost Version of ‘Sedan Delivery’ Ahead of Official 'Chrome Dreams' Release - Noise11.com
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Shares Long Lost Version of ‘Sedan Delivery’ Ahead of Official ‘Chrome Dreams’ Release

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2023

in News

Neil Young will release his long lost ‘Chrome Dreams’ album in August and has shared an early edition of ‘Sedan Delivery’, which would later make its way onto the 1979 ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ album.

‘Sedan Delivery’ was originally recorded during the ‘Zuma’ sessions of 1975. When ‘Chrome Dreams’ was shelved, Young offered the song to Lynyrd Skynyrd but they declined it.

All of the songs that would have become the 1977 ‘Chrome Dreams’ album were eventually released on other albums:

Side one
“Pocahontas” (3:24) – eventually released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, Malibu, 8/11/1976.

“Will to Love” (7:11) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal, glockenspiel, keyboard, piano, vibes, drums
Recorded at Broken Arrow Ranch and Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, 4/1976 and 12/3/1976.

“Star of Bethlehem” (2:42) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal, harmonica; Ben Keith – dobro, vocal; Tim Drummond – bass; Karl T. Himmel – drums; Emmylou Harris – vocal
Recorded at Quadrafonic Sound Studios, Nashville, 12/13/1974.

“Like a Hurricane” (8:14) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – Stringman, vocals; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 11/29/1975.

“Too Far Gone” (2:41) – eventually released on Freedom, 1989
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – mandolin
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/5/1975.

Side two

“Hold Back the Tears” (5:16) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal

“Homegrown” (2:20) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar, vocals; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 11/19/1975.

“Captain Kennedy” (2:55) – eventually released on Hawks and Doves, 1980
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, Malibu, 8/11/1976.

“Stringman” (3:32) – eventually released on Unplugged, 1993
Neil Young – piano, guitar, vocal
Recorded at Hammersmith Apollo, London, 3/31/1976. Overdubs done at CBS Studios, London, 4/1/1976.

“Sedan Delivery” (5:22) – eventually released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 5/22/1975.

“Powderfinger” (3:23) – eventually released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, Malibu, 8/11/1976.
“Look Out for My Love” (4:06)

Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 1/20/1976.

In 2007, Young released a sequel to the unreleased ‘Chrome Dreams’ titled ‘Chrome Dreams II’. CDII was based on old Young songs. ‘Beautiful Bluebird’ was a leftover from ‘Old Ways’, ‘Boxcar’ was from the unreleased ‘Times Square’ shelved for ‘Freedom’ but was eventually released as a b-side and ‘Ordinary People’ was recorded for, but not used on ‘Freedom’.

The ‘Chrome Dreams’ recordings were all made between 1974 and 1976. The album will be released on 11 August, 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Wright Wet Dream
‘Wet Dream’, the Debut Solo Album For Richard Wright of Pink Floyd Gets Steven Wilson Remix Treatment

‘Wet Dream’, the first solo album from Pink Floyd co-founder and keyboard player Richard Wright, has been remixed by Steven Wilson and will be reissued in September.

3 hours ago
Rolling Stones Forty Licks
The Rolling Stones ‘Forty Licks’ To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time

The Rolling Stones 40th anniversary album ‘Forty Licks’ is to be released on vinyl for the first time and also released as a digital album for the first time.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Says Bruce Springsteen ‘Ruined It For Everyone”

Sir Paul McCartney joked that Bruce Springsteen has “ruined it for everyone" as fans now expect three to four-hour gigs.

1 day ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Has Driven A Holden And Wasn’t Happy With It

Pink Floyd drummer and car collector and enthusiast Nick Mason says he has driven an Australian car and he is not proud of it. Nick once drove a Holden in a Grand Prix.

2 days ago
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steely Dan fans Fall For Another “Royal Scam’ Over Lost Track ‘The Second Arrangement’

Steely Dan fans around the world appear to be going crazy over news of a newly unearthered Steely Dan treasure, the missing ‘Gaucho’ track ‘The Second Arrangement’ but it isn’t that new.

2 days ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Have An Album With Dusty Hill Still To Come

Billy Gibbons has confirmed that the next ZZ Top album will include songs with the band’s late bass player Dusty Hill.

2 days ago
Ed Kuepper photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Kuepper Archives Reissues Will Include An Unreleased Album

Ed Kuepper, the punk pioneer and co-founder of The Saints, The Aints and Laughing Clowns, has started his archives reissue journey with his first and fifth solo album out again on vinyl. ‘Electrical Storm’ (1985) and ‘Honey Steel’s Gold’ (1991) have kickstarted the project.

2 days ago